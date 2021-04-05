Caltex, PayMaya announce winners of P700k worth of prizes in #ScanToPay promo

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), and digital financial services leader PayMaya gave away P700,000 worth of prizes to raffle winners paid using PayMaya QR for their transactions at Caltex stations nationwide.

A total of 151 customers were deemed winners through an electronic raffle draw and were officially announced at PayMaya’s Facebook page. Josephine Sy Gortega of Quezon City took home the grand prize amounting to P100,000, while 150 winners received prizes worth P1,000 or P10,000 which were credited to the winners’ registered PayMaya accounts.

The #ScanToPay promo, which ran from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021, is Caltex and PayMaya’s initiative to reward loyal customers who utilized safe and rewarding contactless payment with PayMaya QR. To earn one raffle entry, customers needed to #ScanToPay at least P100 via PayMaya QR at selected Caltex stations nationwide.

“Our warmest congratulations to Josephine Sy Gortega for winning the grand prize and to the rest of the raffle winners. We’d also like to thank all our customers for always counting on Caltex to power their journey. We highly value this trust and we will continue creating ways to pay it forward. As we are in the front line of the fuel and digital payment industries, we will continue to innovate and trailblaze exciting perks to beef up our customers’ experience,” CPI Country Chairman Billy Liu said.

PayMaya President Shailesh Baidwan also reaffirmed PayMaya’s aim with Caltex to ensure a better fuel-up experience to motorists across the country. “Our partnership with Caltex signals our shared commitment to ensuring that our customers are able to enjoy a worry-free drive for all their essential travels. We’re glad to be able to offer this exciting promo to our customers and we’re looking forward to helping them unlock more rewards, safety, and convenience every time they pay contactless at their go-to Caltex station.”

Earlier in 2020, Caltex and PayMaya tied up to make cashless payment options available for motorists buying fuel, lubricant, and other products in selected Caltex stations nationwide, enabling customers to experience safer and seamless transactions.

The #ScanToPay promo was registered with DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-108653, Series of 2020.