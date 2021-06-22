Careline unveils new skincare product line

Careline Cosmetics, the go-to makeup line of every young Filipina, is expanding its product portfolio as it launches a new line of skincare products specially developed to care for young skin and complement your beauty routine.

For an easy, four-step skin care solution, Careline offers the new Skin Hero Set (P395). Enriched with active ingredients such as AHA, BHA, PHA, and Niacinamide, the set helps improve skin tone and texture as well as hydrate, smoothen, brighten, and treat the skin. Its four key products include the Captain Cleanser, perfect for sensitive skin. Gentle and hydrating, the cleanser deeply cleans and refines pores, leaving skin soft and smooth. The Fighting Toner unclogs the pores and reduces excess oil to prevent whiteheads, blackheads, and acne. Meanwhile, its non-comedogenic Wonder Moisturizer calms troubled skin while the Super Serum treats hyperpigmentation and acne and improves skin tone and texture.

For total facial skin cleansing, the Gentle Jelly Cleanser (P285) is your go-to product. It is formulated with aloe vera extract and centella asiatica to calm and soothe skin, reduce dryness and irritation, so your skin feels fresh and hydrated.

To remove makeup without residue and other dirt on the face, you can rely on Careline’s Micellar Tonic (P220)! This product is alcohol-free and made of glycerin, salicylic acid, centella asiatica, niacanamide and licorice root extract to reduce irritation and increase hydration, as well as achieve smooth, soft, and supple skin. This is also ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

On your me-time or before applying your makeup, treat or prep your skin with Careline’s new nourishing sheet masks! It comes in two variants: The Lemon Brightening Sheet Mask (P90) which is your quick fix for dull and tired-looking skin. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to achieve that healthy glow and light those dark spots and blemishes. Meanwhile, the Watermelon Moisturizing Sheet Mask (P90) is your solution for dry and rough skin. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and watermelon extract so your skin looks fresh and radiant.