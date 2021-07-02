Carousell Property holds first Online Property Expo to showcase every type of home for every kind of person

Carousell, the Philippine’s leading online classified, is all set to launch Carousell Property Online Expo, one of the biggest online property events in the country this year, happening from July 14-18, 2021.

The online expo is also expected to provide a much-needed boost to the real estate industry, which is one of the many sectors badly affected by the pandemic. Through the event, developers, brokers and agents will have the opportunity to connect with buyers and showcase real estate developments that are on sale. Buyers, on the other hand, will be able to check out and purchase properties such as lots, house and lot, and condos, in the comforts of their homes.

“We see this event as a great opportunity for sellers and buyers to connect safely and securely. The pandemic may have kept buyers from pursuing their goal of buying a new home, but with this event, they can get back on track and make their dream a reality. For brokers and agents, this is a great platform to secure leads, and showcase developments in their portfolio,” Raffy Montemayor, Carousell Philippines General Manager said. “We’re bringing together property buyers and sellers in one virtual event to make purchasing property even simpler and safer especially during the pandemic.”

The expo will have the theme “Every type of home, for every kind of person,” as the event will showcase homes that answer the needs, predicaments and motivations of buyers today. Participants can go on a virtual tour of the expo in an immersive 3D format, allowing prospective buyers to check complete details of properties they want to buy.

Buyers can also look forward to informative discussions on new practices and trends in property buying and selling during the ‘new normal;’ and have a look into the Philippine property industry today. A complete guide to owning your next home and making the right property choice for buyers will also be discussed during the event. Buyers can also expect great deals when they reserve a property at the expo.

RLC Residences, AboitizLand, Solar Resources, I-Land Properties are amongst the property developers that will be joining the expo.

Prominent speakers joining the online expo include David Leechiu, CEO of Leechiu Property Consultants and considered the leading commercial real estate broker in the Philippines; Andy Mañalac, chairman and co-founder of Havitas Developments Corporation and currently the company representative to the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Association; Gerald Evangelista, current president of the Philippine Association of Real Estate Boards, Inc; and Noelle Alleje, managing director of The Property Forum Philippines, the leading auctioneer in the country today.

Don’t miss the chance of experiencing the country’s biggest online property expo. Reserve your slots and visit www.carousellpropertyexpo.ph to know more about the event.