Carousell Property reports shift in property buyers’ preference

More buyers are now purchasing house and lot over condominiums, opting for properties with more open spaces. This, along with other property trends, was revealed by Carousell Philippines during a recent media conference for the upcoming Online Property Expo on July 14-18, 2021.

“Most property seekers in Metro Manila are looking for house and lot followed by condo. This used to be the other way around before the pandemic. We saw the shift starting in the third quarter of last year. The shift in preference is clearly pronounced nowadays as people are looking for bigger spaces and we could see it remaining for some time,” said Shine Resurreccion, Carousell Philippines Head of Property. Resurreccion added that currently, 55% of property seekers are now more inclined towards buying house-and-lot properties, compared to pre-pandemic period where 60% of buyers preferred condominiums.

Half of the most in demand locations for property seekers looking to buy house and lot were located in Metro Manila, Central, and Southern Tagalog regions. Meanwhile, top searched locations for condominiums include Taguig, Pasig, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Quezon City. Many property developers are expanding and building more subdivisions in the provinces as a response to the growing demand.

Other than the availability of open spaces, said locations are expected to be more accessible in the next few years as they stand to benefit in the massive infrastructure projects like the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program by the national government.

More insights, trends and updates on the latest projects of the top Philippine developers will be showcased during in Carousell Property Online Expo which will serve as a virtual venue for property seekers. Interested buyers who want to join the event can check outhttps://www.carousellpropertyexpo.ph/. The event is open to the public and registration is FREE.

Over 1500 property listings from top real estate developers, agencies, agents, and brokers will be showcased in the event. Buyers will also have the opportunity to get the best deals from top developers like RLC Residences, Aboitiz Land, Solar Resources, I-Land Residences, Robinsons Homes, SMDC, Suntrust Properties, PH1 World Developers, and Empire East Land Holdings.

“We’re bringing together property buyers and sellers in one virtual event to make purchasing property even simpler and safer especially during the pandemic. Our current situation may have kept buyers from pursuing their goals of buying a new home, but with this event, they can get back on track and make their dream a reality.” Raffy Montemayor, Carousell Philippines General Manager said. “For brokers and agents, this is a great platform to secure leads, and showcase developments in their portfolio and have the opportunity to connect safely and securely.”

The expo will have the theme “Every type of home, for every kind of person,” as the event will showcase homes that answer the needs, predicaments and motivations of buyers today. Participants can go on a virtual tour of the expo in an immersive 3D format, allowing prospective buyers to check complete details of properties they want to buy.

Prominent speakers joining the online expo include David Leechiu, CEO of Leechiu Property Consultants Inc. and considered the leading commercial real estate broker in the Philippines; Andy Mañalac, chairman and co-founder of Havitas Developments Corporation and currently the company representative to the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Association; NoliAlleje, Managing Director of El Subastahero Auctions, the leading auctioneer in the country today and Gerald Evangelista, RE/MAX Capital Project Director for Project Sales.

Also joining the list of distinguished speakers are Philippine Realty TV host RJ Ledesma who is also the Board Governor of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association; Chris Suarez, Operations Officer of the Human Shelter Realty Corporation; Marvin Sim, Co-founder of the Presello Group, and international multi-awarded professional real estate broker from RE/MAX Unlimited Julius Dela Cruz.

Buyers can also look forward to informative discussions on new practices and trends in property buying and selling during the ‘new normal;’ and have a look into the Philippine property industry today. A complete guide to owning your next home and making the right property choice for buyers will also be discussed during the event. Buyers can also expect great deals when they reserve a property at the expo.

As an added offer, buyers who reserve a property during the Carousell Property Online Expo and any property listed on Carousell will get a chance to win a home makeover worth P330,000. This offer is valid for ready-for-occupancy units and covers reservations made from July 14 to August 14, 2021.

The Carousell Property Online Expo platform is powered by TwoZero Live and Digiscript for the virtual tours. INQUIRER Mobile, INQUIRER.NET, Philippine Star, and Philippine Star Property Report are the official media partners for the event.