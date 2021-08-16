Cash in to your PayMaya account for FREE via BPI, Ministop, Smart Padala

You can now cash in to your PayMaya account FOR FREE via BPI (linked account), Ministop, and your trusted Smart Padala agent – making it easier than ever to go cashless for your everyday transactions.

Wherever you are, and whether you want to do it online or in your go-to establishment, PayMaya offers the most accessible way to cash in to your account for free! Here’s how:

1.Cash in via BPI

If you’re a BPI account holder, there’s no need to go out of your house because you can quickly cash in to your PayMaya account for free by simply linking your BPI account to your PayMaya e-wallet. Just follow these easy steps:

Select the “Cash In” icon on your PayMaya app’s home screen. Tap “Bank Account,” then select the BPI logo.

Enter the desired amount, then select “Continue”. You will get a prompt to log in to your BPI Online Banking account.

Select your source account, click “Continue” Review your transaction details, and click “Send Code” to proceed.

Input the one-time PIN you’ll receive via SMS. Click “Submit”

Once your transaction is successful, you will receive a text confirmation from PayMaya. And that’s it! Now, you can save on cash in fees and complete your hassle-free transaction with just a few clicks from your phone.

2.Cash in via Ministop

You can also enjoy free cash in at over 400 Ministop branches across the country. With this, you can save as much as P200 on fees – which you can now use to buy your favorite snacks or chicken meal at Ministop!

To start cashing in to your PayMaya account at your go-to branch, simply follow these instructions:

Select the “Cash In” icon on the home screen of your PayMaya app, and tap the Ministop logo.

Enter the desired amount, then select “Continue”.

Go to any Ministop branch and present your generated barcode to the cashier, along with the cash in amount to the cashier.

Wait for the SMS confirmation before leaving the store, and that’s it!

3.Cash in via Smart Padala

Wherever you live, there’s always a Smart Padala agent near you, and this makes putting money to your PayMaya account so much more convenient. With over 55,000 Smart Padala agent network touchpoints nationwide, cashing in is as easy as heading to your neighborhood sari-sari store.

Now, completing this transaction is also sulit, as PayMaya gives you a 100% cashback on your service fee whenever you cash in to your account until August 31, 2021. This cashback promo is valid for cash amounts of P10,000 and below.

Cashing in to your PayMaya account at your trusted Smart Padala agent is easy. Here’s how you can do it:

On your PayMaya app, tap “Cash In,” then select “Smart Padala via Code” and enter the amount you want to add to your account.

Present the Cash In Code and a valid ID to your Smart Padala agent and and provide the cash in amount and the 1% cash in fee.

You will receive a confirmation message via SMS regarding your transaction as well as the 100% cashback on your cash in fee.

With more ways to cash in to your PayMaya account for free, you can now enjoy cashless convenience when buying groceries, transferring money to your loved ones, or paying your bills completely worry-free. To top it off, you can spend what you saved on cash in fees on things that matter to you – be it an extra order of your favorite food or perhaps a small donation to those in need through your favorite charitable institution.

