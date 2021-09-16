Catch Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Maroon 5, and more live for free exclusively on Smart’s GigaPlay App

Kick off the “Ber” season with great music from the best and hottest international acts at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021. This September, leading mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is bringing the annual music event hosted by the American broadcast, podcast, and streaming radio platform iHeartRadio for free through the new GigaPlay App.

The epic two-day music festival will be held in two venues at the T-Mobile Arena and AREA15 in Las Vegas. Catch exclusive, never-before-seen performances from Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, J Cole, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer, and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will also feature one-of-a-kind collaborations plus other surprise performances.

Mark your calendars for the exclusive live stream via Smart GigaPlay on September 18-19, from 10:30AM onwards on both days. Launched recently, GigaPlay is the newest video platform that gives Smart subscribers simple and easy access to enjoy exclusive video content and live entertainment. GigaPlay offers an array of curated online content, from sports broadcasts to virtual concerts, and other live events.

You can download the new Smart GigaPlay App from Google Play and App Store here: http://smrt.ph/gigaplay. Data charges apply.

Powered by the country’s fastest 5G mobile data network

Apart from the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021, Smart subscribers can also expect more live events to be available soon on GigaPlay.

The GigaPlay App is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest 5G mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla®. Smart’s 5G network has already fired up over 4,000 sites in 300 locations nationwide making it the country’s first, fastest, and widest 5G network.