Cebu Pacific gifts Philippine Olympic delegation with free flights

Cebu Pacific, the country’s leading carrier, honors the heroic feats of the Philippine delegation to the Tokyo Olympics after they reaped multiple medals for the first time since the Los Angeles 1932 Games.

CEB, along with the whole Filipino population, is beyond proud of all 19 athletes who represented the country, and recognizes their efforts by awarding them with free flights.

Every Juan of them deserves to fly: Eireen Ando, Kurt Barbosa, Hidilyn Diaz, Margielyn Didal, Luke Gebbie, Kris Knott, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Cris Nievarez, EJ Obiena, Carlo Paalam, Bianca Pagdanganan, Juvic Pagunsan, Nesthy Petecio, Remedy Rule, Yuka Saso, Jason Valdez, Kiyomi Watanabe, and Carlos Yulo.

“All our athletes have uplifted the country’s spirits amid this challenging time. We are grateful to them for going above and beyond, and we know they all have respective support teams behind them – this is why we want to have them and their loved ones enjoy free flights from us,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing & Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

Each member of the Philippine delegation will receive 25 flights for free, to commemorate the airline’s 25 years of enabling everyjuan to fly.

These tickets may be used for any domestic and short haul destination in the Cebu Pacific network. Each awarded athlete may choose to use these for themselves, or share with the rest of their teammates, families – practically anyone in their support system.

“We know it takes a village, and all those behind our athletes also poured their efforts into this. Each and every Juan of you deserve to fly,” added Iyog.