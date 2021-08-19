Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation hosts 2021 Alternative Learning System (ALS) Teachers Digital Summit

Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation, Inc. (CLFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Cebuana Lhuillier, recently held Bida Best: The 2021 ALS Teachers Digital Summit. Cebuana Lhuillier’s network of Alternative Learning System-Community Learning Centers (ALS-CLSs) teachers attended the event, along with key leaders from DepEd who expressed their support for CLFI’s continuous learning initiative for out-of-school-youth and adult learners.

The Digital Summit highlights the importance of fostering learning continuity to help learners registered under the ALS program finish their education while also taking into consideration the well-being, health, and safety of the ALS Teachers and Implementers, whose dedication to their duties have made blended learning a success.

“Cebuana Lhuillier, through CLFI, has always believed in the value of education for all—regardless of their age and their circumstances in life. And through our Alternative Learning System (ALS) program, we were able to make dreams come true to many of our marginalized kababayans who needed a second chance to start a better life for themselves. More than just a corporate social responsibility program, our push towards continuing education and learning has always been at the core of who we are as an organization. This is made possible thanks to the support of DepEd and the many ALS mentors nationwide, whose genuine love for teaching and dedication for duty truly impacted the lives of many of our learners,” Cebuana Lhuillier president & CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

First Vice President and Group Head for CLFI and CLIB Jonathan Batangan added, “At the time of the pandemic, our ALS Teachers did no less than their best and served as frontline heroes who displayed their ingenuity and genuine concern to their students—often going above and beyond—just to ensure that no student gets left behind. As you prepare for another school year, we hope that you continue to overcome these obstacles with ease.”

Meanwhile, DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis-Briones expressed her appreciation to the foundation in supporting the ALS Program by saying, “Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation Inc. has been a staunch partner of DepEd in reaching more out-of-school youth, special cases, and adults who are not able to complete basic education due to difficult circumstances.”

The ALS Teachers Digital Summit was highlighted by best practice presentations in implementing the ALS program at the time of the pandemic. This was led by three noteworthy ALS teachers: Mr. Windel V. Alvarez, ALS Teacher from Sitio Lipata Community Learning Center who shared his Best Practice for Modular Implementation; Ms. Querubin M. Sales, ALS Teacher from Julian A. Pastor Elementary School who shared her Best Practice for Distance Learning; and Mr. Jaspare V. Barrido, ALS Teacher from Nagpana ALS Community Learning Center, who capped off the session with his sharing of Best Practice for Partnerships for Blended Learning.

The summit also featured talks from well-being experts who shared tips and insights on mental, financial, and physical wellness to build inner resilience. Mr. Paolo Trinidad conducted an online laughter yoga session for mental wellness. Mr. Jed Lagmay led discussions on financial well-being during challenging times, and fitness coaches Jim and Toni Saret, gave demos of 1-minute daily chair exercises to boost the immune system and remain healthy. The foundation also took the opportunity to unveil its CEBUANAS 2.0, CLFI’s very own excellence awards for its Alternative Learning Program (ALP). The award will recognize teachers serving at Cebuana Lhuillier ALS centers and their exemplary practices in the implementation of the ALS program.

The Alternative Learning Program is a partnership with the Department of Education that forms part of CLFI’s advocacy towards inclusive education. To date, CLFI has supported approximately 100 ALS Community Learning Centers to reach over 50,000 out-of-school and adult learners across the country.