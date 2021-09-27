Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation steps up efforts to promote herd immunity against COVID-19

Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation (CLFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Cebuana Lhuillier, partners with GoNegosyo on a campaign to actively support the humanitarian efforts provided by various private sectors. Their main objective is to help curb the impact of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of both community members and private sector employees.

“Our participation in this campaign is in line with the national government’s efforts to address COVID-19. We believe that for us to combat this pandemic and keep everyone safe, tests and vaccinations shall be made available to the public, much more to our employees,” President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

In the early stages of the pandemic, CLFI purchased 20,000 rapid kits that were donated to 30 organizations, including national government agencies, public hospitals, various LGU’s, and other non-profit organizations. This joint effort paved the way for the community members in far-flung areas to be tested and checked for COVID-19.

Cebuana Lhuillier likewise allotted kits for its employees, prioritizing their branch personnel who are the company’s frontliners. This has been the company’s practice up to this day since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Through GoNegosyo’s private sectors alliance, CLFI was able to procure a total of 27,000 vaccines, which included donations to both the national government, as well as local communities across the country. This also included 9,000 vaccines for PJ Lhuillier Inc.’s own employees.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our employees is part of our commitment to continuously provide financial services to the general public. Our goal is to be able to vaccinate 100% of our employees to assure our customers that they are safe while transacting at any of our branches,” Lhuillier adds.

CLFI’s timely response to the COVID-19 pandemic, through its test kit donation formed part of the foundation’s Tulong Sa Pagbangon campaign, held in 2020. This initiative focuses on providing assistance to sectors severely affected by the pandemic, which included cash donations to partner organizations, relief packs donated in Metro Manila communities, and medical equipment and supplies donated to a number of public hospitals.

CLFI also partnered with both GMA Kapuso Foundation and ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation to make use of Cebuana Lhuillier branches nationwide as donation remittance centers for its COVID-19 and disaster-related assistance programs.