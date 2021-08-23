Cebuana Lhuillier, Jean Henri Lhuillier haul multiple business recognitions at the 2021 Golden Bridge and International Business Awards

Cebuana Lhuillier bagged several prestigious honors for business innovation, excellence in management, and social campaign from two international award-giving bodies, recently. The country’s leading and largest microfinance service provider has again proven its excellence in the industry receiving 13 awards from the 13th Annual Golden Bridge Awards (Globee Awards) and 6 awards from the 2021 International Business Awards (Stevie Awards).

Cebuana Lhuillier’s President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier was recognized for his excellence in leadership, winning five gold Globee Awards, including Innovator of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Maverick of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Executive Achievement of the Year. Furthermore, he also won four Gold Stevie Awards and one Silver Stevie awards in the following categories: Executive of the Year – Consumer Services, Executive of the Year – Financial Services, Lifetime Achievement Award – Business Products Industries, Lifetime Achievement Award – Consumer Services Industries, and Entrepreneur of the Year – Financial Services, respectively.

“The recent wins from the Stevies and Golden Bridge is a testament of our organization’s dedication to continued innovation and pushing for excellence in everything we do. As their leader, to be recognized for the vision I have for the company and for the services we deliver is truly encouraging. It only strengthens my commitment to further push for more innovative products and platforms that will make Cebuana Lhuillier maintain its leadership in its industry and remain the partner of choice for many Filipinos, as they move towards a financially-included future,” Cebuana Lhuillier president & CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

Cebuana Lhuillier’s awards expand from its business continuity programs, microfinance campaigns to its corporate social responsibility. Including the recognition as Grand Globee Winner, the Golden Bridge Awards bestowed the company’s online pawning platform, Cebuana From Home, Silver and Bronze Globee for Consumer Products and Consumer Services, respectively. Also, Cebuana Lhuillier’s initiative for microsavings won the Gold Globee for Most Innovative Company under Consumer Services Category, Silver Globee as Initiative of the Year Award, and bronze Globee for Most Innovative Company under 11 – 2,499 Employees Category. Meanwhile, the company’s CSR and employee engagement activities likewise did not go unnoticed. Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation Inc. was also awarded the Bronze Globe Company Response of the Year for their program on pandemic response and Silver Globee for Live Event of the Year, as the company recognizes its employees’ hard work in a creatively executed digital event.

The 13th Annual Golden Bridge Awards judging process came from 85 participating judges around the world, representing a wide variety of industries.

Following the win of Cebuana Lhuillier in the Golden Bridge Awards, came the 2021 International Business Awards, in which more than 3,700 entries from different organizations in more than 65 nations were evaluated. The company was still able to nab awards in different categories such as Management, Entrepreneur, and PR Awards Category.

Aside from Mr. Lhuillier’s five awards under the Management and Entrepreneur categories, Cebuana Lhuillier also received a Bronze Stevie award under PR Awards Category as Communications or PR Campaign of the Year Corporate Responsibility for its campaign on “Tulong Sa Pagbangon: Uplifting Filipinos’ Lives Amidst a Health Crisis”. The awarding of winners will be held virtually on December 8, 2021.

Cebuana Lhuillier is a consistent winner in the annual Stevie awards and Globee awards. Recently, the company bagged the International Service Excellence Award for Customer Innovations given by the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its numerous innovations done in tech to further improve its services for the convenience of its customers. These recent wins manifest the company’s core values of excellence and innovation, supporting its vision and mission as the most trusted financial partner for many Filipinos nationwide.