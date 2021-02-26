Cebuana Lhuillier’s services can now be done from home

In the past year, we’ve seen how businesses have switched to digital platforms due to the community quarantine. Many have come up with innovative ways to ensure that they are able to provide their basic services to people at home. One of them is Cebuana Lhuillier, which is one of the most accessible pawnshops in the country with 2,500 branches nationwide.

To further make themselves more accessible, they launched Cebuana From Home (CFH), a platform that gives clients 360-degree access to Cebuana Lhuillier’s services—from cash remittance to pawning.

Here’s a quick rundown of CFH and how the platform can help the general public.

Pawn from Home

Cebuana Lhuillier has made their pawning service available online to ensure safer transactions. Pawn-from-Home allows clients to pawn jewelry online—they just need to accomplish an application form on the CFH site (https://www.cebuanafromhome.com). After it’s been reviewed, an appraiser from the nearest Cebuana Lhuillier branch will go to the client’s home to appraise the item, negotiate the value, and release the loan.

Other Pawn-from-Home perks include being able to pay for the pawn renewal service interest fee online and redemption of pawned items through the CFH platform.

Hassle-free bills payment and cash remittance

CFH has likewise made it easier to pay bills and send money without leaving the house. The online Bills Payment service provides access to more than 10 billers nationwide. Meanwhile, the remit-from-home feature allows users to send money online through Cebuana Lhuillier agents.

In addition, one can also avail of Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Broker’s (CLIB) roster of affordable and comprehensive packages, which include Personal Accident insurance, Medical Expenses insurance, and Doctor’s Consultation insurance.

Reliable express delivery

Because of the continued lockdown, delivery services for everyday needs have increased significantly from last year and Cebuana Lhuillier has made it possible for pawned items, to be sent or delivered, as well. With the Cebuana Lhuillier Express Delivery Service, clients from select pilot areas can have jewelry items and cash delivered right to their doorstep. The brand’s dedicated riders will ensure that items are secure and delivered on time. That way, there is no more need to go out and pick up the bought items, ensuring the safety of the whole family.

These Cebuana From Home services can be accessed at bit.ly/CebuanFromHome. A mobile app, as well as access points via Facebook Messenger and SMS, will be available to the public soon.