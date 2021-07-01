Basta 24k, K ‘YAN! : Cebuana Lhuillier unveils more powerful and all-inclusive loyalty program

Cebuana Lhuillier, the country’s largest micro-financial services company has just launched its new and improved loyalty program, highlighting the capability of Cebuana Lhuillier clients to sign up for a virtual card online, for free.

The launch of the new 24k loyalty program likewise introduces a 24/7 online accessibility to its members, giving them unbridled access, whenever and wherever they may be.

“Our thrust to move with the future is strengthened by our desire to provide our clients with convenience when accessing our services. The launch of the powered-up 24k loyalty program is just one of the many advancements that we have in store for our loyal Ka-Cebuanas,” said Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

The new and improved loyalty program boasts an increase in points earning by 33 percent, with one point equivalent to a Php 30 service fee, while for gold card holders, the fee only amounts to Php 25.

The newly revamped 24k program also brings the 24k Gold Card into fruition, with a requirement for 24k members who reach a cumulative 110 points in one year can avail of even more premium benefits such as free jewelry cleaning, priority lane, preferred pawning rate, invite to exclusive Cebuana Lhuillier events, and more.

Through the 24k Online Portal, members are given access to a host of services that offer greater convenience, including: (1) easy tracking of points, (2) point redemption through eLoad and Insurance purchase, (3) use of an appraisal and redemption calculator, (4) online appointment feature, (5) branch and partner locator, (6) easy points transfer, and (7) remittance tracker for Pera Padala clients.

The 24k loyalty program kicked off various promos online, like the 24 on the 24th, where 24 members win 24 points daily.

In the coming months, the loyalty program will also be unveiling more exciting point-earning schemes for various Cebuana Lhuillier transactions as well as, more partners are in the pipeline to ensure that clients will get the best out of their 24k Loyalty Program membership.