Celebrate Easter Al Fresco at the Sunset Bar in Sofitel Manila

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila celebrates Easter with a weekend gastronomic feast set al fresco with a picturesque view of the bay and its glorious sunset.

Outdoor dining is the quintessential setting for a safe and laid-back epicurean experience and Sunset Bar presents the ideal venue. Located amidst a lush garden with an unparalleled view of Manila Bay, Sunset Bar highlights an exclusive Easter weekend menu featuring a grilled seafood platter with lobsters, oysters, giant river prawn, and mussels; lechon plate; crab tacos; grilled slipper lobsters; foie gras sliders; crab tacos; and lamb kebab.

Leisurely conversations with family and friends are made more exciting with a wide selection of refreshments and cocktails while live musical entertainment on Saturday and Sunday sets the mood for a relaxing night.

Easter Special at Sunset Bar is available for à la carte lunch and dinner on April 1-4, 2021, 11am-9pm.

Guests may rest assured of a guaranteed seal of protection with Accor’s signature ALLSAFE Cleanliness and Prevention measures in place. For reservations and inquiries, please call F&B Reservations at (+632) 8-832-6988 or email H6308-FB12@sofitel.com. Follow the Facebook and Instagram pages of Spiral and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila for more updates and fresh promotions.