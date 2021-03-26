Celebrate Easter Al Fresco at the Sunset Bar in Sofitel Manila

0 comment

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila celebrates Easter with a weekend gastronomic feast set al fresco with a picturesque view of the bay and its glorious sunset.

Outdoor dining is the quintessential setting for a safe and laid-back epicurean experience and Sunset Bar presents the ideal venue. Located amidst a lush garden with an unparalleled view of Manila Bay, Sunset Bar highlights an exclusive Easter weekend menu featuring a grilled seafood platter with lobsters, oysters, giant river prawn, and mussels; lechon plate; crab tacos; grilled slipper lobsters; foie gras sliders; crab tacos; and lamb kebab.

Leisurely conversations with family and friends are made more exciting with a wide selection of refreshments and cocktails while live musical entertainment on Saturday and Sunday sets the mood for a relaxing night.

Easter Special at Sunset Bar is available for à la carte lunch and dinner on April 1-4, 2021, 11am-9pm.

Guests may rest assured of a guaranteed seal of protection with Accor’s signature ALLSAFE Cleanliness and Prevention measures in place. For reservations and inquiries, please call F&B Reservations at (+632) 8-832-6988 or email H6308-FB12@sofitel.com. Follow the Facebook and Instagram pages of Spiral and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila for more updates and fresh promotions.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

