Celebrate Mother’s Day with tasty treats at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila

Mother’s Day is an annual reminder to shower Mom with the love that she deserves. Given this year’s circumstances, most of us will be celebrating at home or even away from the women – our moms, grandmas, aunts, sisters – we love and treasure the most. For that, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila has whipped up special offers and food takeaways for the most important women in our lives. It’s going to be All About Mom as we celebrate Mother’s Day safely at home with the family.

Sweet, spice, and everything nice? Café Eight makes dining at home more exciting with ‘Thai’s the Limit’ – a flavor-packed lunch or dinner takeaway that the whole family can savor on Mom’s special day. Complete from appetizer to dessert, this Thai-inspired feast is good for 4 people and served in a self-heating portable hotbox for Php 1,500 net: Thai Shrimp Cake, Pomelo Salad, Thai Grilled Chicken, Pad Thai, and Sticky Mango Rice.

For the whole month of May, Firehouse Pizza offers the perfect bundle of flavor for the woman who deserves the best. Treat Mom to a pizza date at home with a selection of one (1) signature pizza, one (1) pizza of the month, eight (8) pieces of parmesan fried chicken wings with garlic aioli, one (1) pan of Bolognese with your choice of pasta, and six (6) orders New York cheesecake – all these for only Php 2,000 net.

For Moms whose guilty pleasures include delicacies and desserts with a French flair, our soon-to-open patisserie + boulangerie — Baker J has dainty treats in store on her special day.

Pamper Mom from the moment she wakes up. Nothing will make her feel more like a queen than Baker J’s Breakfast in Bed Surprise, while she indulges between bites of buttery pastries such as Pain au Chocolat, Cashew Praliné, Raspberry croissant, Tigré, Financier, Madeleine, Canelé, Douceur mango paired with homemade pineapple jam. Why not serve it with her favorite cup of coffee and a handwritten note for that little extra touch?

Cap the celebration off on a sweet note with Cakes as Sweet as Mom – Baker J’s moist and delectable cakes she will surely love. Get 25% off on Baker J gâteaux – Choco Royale, Dulce de Leche Cheesecake, Red Pearl, and Mango Graham.

To make the day more extraordinary, moms will receive a free Rustan’s Gouache canvas pouch bags with a minimum purchase worth Php 1,500. For more details, visit www.crimsonhotelfilinvestcity.com, call 0998 9613409, or email dining@crimsonhotel.com.