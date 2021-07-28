Celebrities support digital app for artists

Social media star Ivana Alawi and first-rate rapper Gloc 9 will grace the launch of VNT Vention digital marketplace designed for local artists, including celebrities.

Labeled Pancakeswap Fair Launch, the occasion will be livestreamed on the site’s FB page and YouTube channel at 4 pm this Friday (July 30) to be hosted by model Daiana Meneses and businessman-influencer Marvin Faviz.

NFT (Non-Fungible Token) can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

VNT Vention founder and cryptocurrency trader Julius Santillan noted during a recent interview: “Gusto naming suportahan ang mga deserving local artists and even popular showbiz personalities. Tutulungan po namin sila to sell their collectibles and works of art.”

The young visionary spearheads this digital platform that involves selling and auctioning stuff online. He hopes that Filipino artists in general will benefit from its noble cause.

The platform’s main objective is to encourage Pinoy artists to use the blockchain technology in distributing their masterpieces to collectors and fans. Vention argues that “by tokenizing their works and selling them on a digital marketplace, they can maximize their reach for potential customers.”

“Ang NFT po ay maihahambing natin sa palengke na may mga stalls. Dito, hindi mo na kailangan ng middleman at protected pa ang ownership ng gawa o collection mo,” added Santillan.

VNT Vention is a global market site focusing on artists and their creations. It lets anyone create, buy, sell, or collect digital merchandize with minimal platform fees. It’s the first of its kind in the Philippines as it is bound to attract more local artists such as actors, musicians, painters, authors, and the like.

It aims to help by providing a marketplace for artists for exposure, safekeeping arts and crafts, connecting people to art collectors, and ensuring them of a solid, supportive community.

Vention spokesperson Jacob Montemayor pointed out, “Nagcreate kami ng platform para sa mga Pinoy artists and celebrities para makatulong at i-showcase ang kanilang talents na kadalasang di narerecognize. For example, pwede nila ilako through Vention ang mga vinyl collections nila o mga artworks.”