Celebrities support World Vision in bringing hope during these difficult times

In line with the ongoing “A Year of Firsts” campaign of World Vision Philippines, the celebrity ambassadors of the child-focused organization gave their full support through the “A Year of Firsts” Instagram Live Series.

The Instagram Live Series featured World Vision Ambassadors Christian Bautista, Enzo Pineda, Marc Nelson, and Joyce Pring with her husband and World Vision supporter Juancho Triviño, in a live Q&A event as they reveal something they will do for the first time this year.

For the premiere episode, World Vision Ambassador Christian Bautista shared his experience of becoming a child sponsor and offered his first song written this year. Meanwhile, World Vision Ambassador Enzo Pineda shared his advocacies for education and conducted a mini-storytelling session for the young viewers. World Vision Ambassador Marc Nelson accepted the challenge of writing a letter to his sponsored child in Tagalog. World Vision Ambassador Joyce Pring with her husband, Juancho Triviño, expressed their excitement and anticipation as they enter a new season this year as first-time parents.

Each episode of the live series ran for 30 minutes and streamed simultaneously on the ambassador and World Vision’s respective Instagram accounts. The episodes are currently available for viewing on World Vision’s social media assets.

“We are so grateful that our ambassadors are once again supporting one of the key initiatives of World Vision this year. Together with our ambassadors, we are hoping that the ‘A Year of Firsts’ campaign will touch the hearts of many people and let them know that they too can make a difference in the lives of Filipino children and help them have a new start”, said World Vision National Director Rommel Fuerte.

Zelle Eliz gives hope to Typhoon-affected families thru a fundraising drive of ABLOOM

Zelle Eliz, a half-Filipino and half-Malaysian based in Canada, is an up-and-coming artist of her generation. With hit singles like A. O. N., Kaleidoscope Adventures, and That’s Okay (available on Spotify and Youtube), Zelle definitely has a promising future in the music industry.

Zelle Eliz is an excellent and passionate singer with a big heart for fellow Filipinos. Upon hearing the news about how Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses have displaced thousands of families in the Philippines, she felt the urgency to respond in a way that would make an impact to those greatly affected.

Last February, Zelle Eliz launched a fundraising drive of her debut album, “Abloom”. For every purchase, part of the proceeds will be donated to World Vision’s projects that aim to sustain Typhoon-stricken families and communities.

“I’ve always believed that we are proponents of change and that we must all come together and participate in changing the world, no matter how small the contribution may be,” shared Zelle Eliz. “Abloom is my humble way of sharing the gift and the power of music, to empower the voiceless with voice, as an instrument in transforming the lives of those in need”.

Also, through this partnership with World Vision, Zelle Eliz aims to empower those in need by raising awareness, volunteering in outreach programs, and supporting the education of the most vulnerable children.