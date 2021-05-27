Century Park Hotel Celebrates the Man of the Hour on Father’s Day

As most of us are practicing social distancing by staying in the comfort of our homes, working remotely, or doing distance education, let us not forget the countless ways our Dads have made lives more livable since the pandemic. They have become our errand runners, handymen, technicians, chauffeurs, babysitters and companions while binge-watching on Netflix. Indeed, our fathers have become more indispensable and we simply cannot live without their sense of humor which is much-needed nowadays.

On June 19-20, 2021, it’s Dad’s time to shine. Indulge him with an exceptional Father’s Day meal courtesy of Century Park Hotel. For P1,545 net, get the Surf and Turf Special, a combination of slow-roast US beef, grilled tiger prawns, Lyonnaise potatoes and grilled vegetables with pommery beurre blanc. This blowout will not be complete without the Gentleman’s Cake, a special chiffon dessert infused with Kahlua, walnuts, chocolate ganache and a miniature bottle of Chivas Regal Whisky on the top. The Man of the Hour will surely be impressed with these delectable treats.

This offer is available for takeout and delivery, kindly book in advance by sending a text or Viber message to 0917-6332497. Transactions can be made through our Paypal account at payments@centurypark.com.ph or cash payment / bank transfer to PNB (1702 7000 1013) or BDO (0044 7000 0100). Send your proof of payment to the Viber number afterwards and advise of the pick-up time and date (June 19 – 20 only from 10:00AM to 4:00PM). For home delivery, you may arrange for Grab, Lalamove or other delivery services. Transport fees will be shouldered by the customer.

“Dads are the pillars of our lives; we draw strength from them especially during these unusual times. We hope that our Father’s Day treat will show them just how much they are valued and loved,” said Anthony Tan, Century Park Hotel’s General Manager.