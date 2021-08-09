Century Park Hotel Goes For ECQ

As everyone braces for the two-week government-mandated Enhanced Community Quarantine leaving everyone confined to their homes, the priority on the list of concerns is food supply for the household and cooking meals. Nowadays, when working from home and online classes are the norm, juggling work deadlines, helping with the kids’ assignments and food preparation can be a daunting task.

Century Park Hotel, one of the finest hotels in Metro Manila, has the perfect solution with its own version of ECQ. Your Essential Culinary Quick-fixes are made easy through the hotel’s Food-on-the Go service.

From appetizers to desserts, menu planning for the family can be a breeze. The Smoked Norwegian Salmon (P510 net) coupled with Tagaytay greens and asparagus with Italian dressing is a healthy choice for Moms who are watching their calories. Dads can enjoy a hearty serving of Grilled Lamb Chops (P1,450 net) with gratin potato and herb garlic sauce. A guaranteed winner for the young ones will be the Country Crispy Chicken (P650 net) which comes with fragrant rice, fried bananas and bacon. The family will surely enjoy the scrumptious desserts such as Red Velvet Cheesecake (P120 net / slice) or Torta Nocciole di Ciocolato (P115 net / slice) and a whole lot more.

Discover the hotel’s other essential culinary quick-fixes, check the Food-on-the-Go menu at http://bit.ly/CPHfotg for more choices.

Do not miss out on Century Park Hotel’s third quarter treats. The Barbecue Pulled Pork Panini (P385 net) on rye partnered with green salad will surely hit the spot! Order the Bimi Okonomiyaki (P545 net), the hotel’s version of the famous Japanese delicacy. Enjoy this savory pancake made of Japanese flour, cabbage, bonito flakes, dried green seaweeds and Japanese mayonnaise. One bite of this and you will say, hoppe ga ochiru! Craving for some cold cuts? Indulge on slices of Turkey Ham (P270 net), perfectly seasoned with paprika, oregano and other flavorful spices. Check out the Pecan Coffee Crepe Cake (P1,200 net / whole). If you are nuts about coffee, why not try both in one delectable dessert? Experience bliss with house-made crepes stacked and topped with coffee pastry cream, pecans, caramelized pecan and buttercream.

Food-on-the-Go is available for takeout and delivery from 10:00AM to 4:00PM, just send a text or Viber message to 0917-6332497. Transactions can be made through Century Park Hotel’s Paypal account at payments@centurypark.com.ph or cash payment / bank transfer to PNB (1702 7000 1013) or BDO (0044 7000 0100). Other payment modes such as Gcash and BDO Pay are also accepted. Send your proof of transaction to the Viber number afterwards and advise of the pick-up time. For home delivery, you may arrange for Grab, Lalamove or other delivery services. Transport fees will be shouldered by the customer.

You may also visit Deli Snack which is open daily from 8:00AM to 6:00PM.

“Being quarantined at home during the ECQ can be lighter when conveniences such as Food-on-the-Go are at your disposal. Century Park Hotel has been recently awarded with the Safety Seal Certificate by the Department of Tourism, thus you can be assured that proper health and safety protocols are being observed in the preparation of your food. We handle our to-go meals with care, this is our way of extending our brand of Filipino hospitality beyond the confines of the hotel,” said General Manager Anthony Tan.