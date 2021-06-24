Century Park Hotel participates in Manila Restaurant Week 2021

After a series of successful runs, Manila Restaurant Week is holding another comeback this June 20 – July 4, 2021. Century Park Hotel is once again supporting this endeavor by giving huge discounts to its dine-in guests and customers who want to avail of the select dishes via takeout or delivery.

During the two-week period, enjoy a whopping 40% discount at the Atrium Lounge. For breakfast, (8:00AM – 10:00AM) try the tasty Korean Garlic Bun or scrumptious Chocolate Croissant (reduced from P295.00 to P177.00). Each set comes with a complimentary brewed coffee and a round of refill.

If you are in the mood for lunch (11:00AM – 3:00PM), order the Katsu Curry Udon, Gyu Curry Udon or Ebi Furai Udon (reduced from P695.00 to P417.00). Each meal comes with a glass of iced tea.

Meanwhile, dinner (5:00PM – 8:00PM) options range from Century Park Hamburger (reduced from P505.00 to P303.00) to Inihaw na Pampano (reduced from P770.00 to P462.00) and Bistek Manileño (reduced from P770.00 to P462.00).

“We are pleased to join Manila Restaurant Week once more. The local government’s program is much appreciated by participating establishments in the city as it has helped in bolstering not only the F & B industry but the tourism industry as well during these challenging times,” said Century Park Hotel’s General Manager Anthony Tan.

Manila Restaurant Week seeks to promote and revive local businesses in the city during the pandemic as well as foster the spirit of unity among big & small entrepreneurs and businessmen. Under the Manila Support Local, this initiative is being pioneered by the City Government of Manila through the Manila Bureau of Permits, Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila and the Manila Public Information Office.

Century Park Hotel will enforce all stringent measures to ensure the wellbeing of its patrons during their visit. It has recently been awarded the Safety Seal Certification by the DOT as a result of its efforts to enforce strict COVID-19 protocols and good housekeeping practices. Guests are assured of a clean and safe space during their visit at the hotel.

With its participation in the gustatory festival, food enthusiasts can enjoy the hotel’s dishes at friendly rates.