Century Park Hotel turns Sapphire

The pandemic may still be around but for Filipinos, the ber months is the season of celebrations. In true fashion, being joyful amidst troubles and rejoicing over a special occasion is something Pinoys love to do. Whether it is a birthday, wedding, or any special event, commemorating life’s milestones is a way of coming together and giving importance to someone. As a quote from Terence E. Deal goes, “Celebrations infuse life with passion and purpose. They summon the human spirit.”

Century Park Hotel, one of the finest hotels in Manila, has all the reasons to celebrate this September. After its awarding of the Safety Seal Certification, it has also been recently granted Multiple Use Hotel (MUH) status by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Bureau of Quarantine. Non-quarantine and quarantine guests, with the enforcement of stringent health and safety protocols, can now stay and enjoy the hotel.

Essential meetings and social events are also now possible with the Multi-use Hotel status.

This latest development could not have come at a better time as the hotel is holding its Sapphire Anniversary this month.

On its 45th year, Century Park Hotel has prepared celebration packages and treats to mark the occasion.

For only P4,995 net / set, families and barkadas can partake of a gustatory feast good for 8 to 10 pax. The chefs at the hotel prepared a weekly themed cuisine to make for a more fun and enjoyable celebration : Chinese, Japanese, Western and Filipino. Each package comes with a FREE anniversary Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Mousse Cake and P200 off at the Deli Snack.

Chinese Cuisine

Week 1

Mini-pork Buns

Snow Peas & Fried Scallops in Black Beans

Teochew Oyster Cake

Steamed Fresh Prawns

Roast Crackling Pork Char Siu Sauce

Cha Misua

Mango Sago in Custard Sauce

Japanese Cuisine

Week 2

Signature Sushi Rolls

Ankake Ramen

Tofu Furai in Shitake Mushroom Sauce

Salmon Head Teppanyaki

Prawn & Vegetable Tendon

Okonomiyaki

Green Tea Opera Cake

Western Cuisine

Week 3

Ciopinno Mixed Seafood Stew

Jamaican Grilled Chicken

Hickory Spareribs

Baked Mac & Cheese

Kale Salad

Buttered Seasonal Vegetables

Assorted French Pastries

Filipino Cuisine

Week 4

Crispy Pork Belly Kare-Kare

Lengua with Mushroom & Leeks

Grilled Stuffed Squid

Ensaladang Lato

Special Palabok with Squid & Chicharon

Bibingka

Brazo de Mercedez

A one day advance booking is required by calling 8528-5855/56 or sending a message at 09176332497. Transactions can be made through Paypal account at payments@centurypark.com.ph or cash payment / bank transfer to PNB (1702 7000 1013) or BDO (0044 7000 0100). Send proof of payment to the Viber number and advise of the pick-up date and time (between 10:00AM – 6:00PM). For deliveries, you may arrange for Grab, Lalamove or other delivery services. Transport fees will be shouldered by the customer.

Century Park Hotel is also giving away free Deli Snack Rewards Cards to guests on its anniversary month. The DELIciously DELIghtful Deals allows customers to earn rewards such as breads and pastries during their visit from September 1 – November 30, 2021. Each P500 purchase made at the outlet (from 8:00AM to 5:00PM only) is equivalent to one stamp. Orders made from food delivery apps, except Food-on-the-Go, are excluded in the rewards program. For PWD or Senior Citizen cardholders, the after-discount price should meet the minimum purchase to earn a stamp. Transactions made through complimentary Gift Certificates are exempted from the rewards program. Redemptions can be made until November 30, 2021 only.

“They say the Philippines has the longest Christmas celebration as it ‘officially’ starts in September. Century Park Hotel can relate to this as our anniversary falls on this month and we always find ways to celebrate our wins, however big and small it may be. The year 2021 has been challenging but we constantly look at things positively. We have so many reasons to be thankful for; our Safety Seal certification, our upgraded status to Multiple-use Hotel and another year of bringing our own brand of hospitality to everyone who walks through our doors. Going for 45 is a feat we are truly proud of,” said Anthony Tan, Century Park Hotel’s General Manager.

“We extend our gratitude to our loyal guests, old and new alike. The anniversary treats we have prepared is our way of showing appreciation for being with us through the years. We hope everyone will be delighted with the things we have in store.” he added.