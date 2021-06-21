Astro’s Cha Eun-Woo and Penshoppe Lead the Eco-Stylish Movement with ‘The Conscious Generation’ Collection

Top local fashion brand Penshoppe has made the conscious switch to be a champion of eco-friendly fashion, with the release of its newest ‘The Conscious Generation (TCG) Collection’ starring Astro’s Cha Eun-Woo.

Made for the new generation of eco-enthusiastic trendsetters, Penshoppe’s TCG Collection is a curated line of everyday wearable pieces fabricated from recycled PET bottles spun into yarns & blended with cotton.

Team Penshoppe’s Cha Eun-Woo leads the brand’s movement into the greener world, sporting the collection’s stylish tees, pullovers, trousers, bags, and caps – all of which are partially woven with what were once disposable plastic bottles.

Check out the PET bottle breakdown for all of the collection pieces:

All TCG pieces come with a small QR Code design, which functions to let consumers know how the items were made and what the items were made of – a significant touch to motivate consciousness.

Encouraging its wide market of consumers to “be part of the solution,” Penshoppe is taking one green step at a time to learn how to adapt and create a sustainable world the best way it knows how: creating fashion pieces inspired by purpose.

The Conscious Generation Collection is available on penshoppe.com, Shopee, Lazada, and Zalora on June 18, and in-stores on June 19, 2021.