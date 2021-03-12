Challenge your boundaries with the Redmi Note 10, now in the Philippines

Global technology leader Xiaomi announced the official arrival of its mid-range smartphone device: Redmi Note 10 in the Philippines. Dubbed as The AMOLED Explorer, Redmi Note 10 continues Xiaomi’s commitment to providing the latest smartphone advancements to all and redefining the mid-range king in the industry.

Redmi Note 10: Continuing to reinvent the mid-range smartphone experience

Providing an optimal viewing experience, the Redmi Note 10 is equipped with a 6.43” AMOLED DotDisplay. The device touts a seamless redesign and updates including an Arc side fingerprint sensor, 33W fast charging, a 360-degree light sensor setup and immersive dual speakers.

The Redmi Note 10 is ready to capture all life’s moments with their quad camera setups featuring 8MP ultra-wide angle camera for group shots, 2MP macro camera for close-ups and a 2MP depth sensor for supporting portraits. Powered by 48MP, the Redmi Note 10 main camera is no slouch when it comes to taking impressive photos. It is also equipped with Pro time-lapse capabilities, this marks an addition to the previous slow motion, night mode and regular time-lapse features.

The Redmi Note 10 features a quick, snappy everyday processor that will easily power through all your daily uses – the brand-new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 678.

Color wise, The Redmi Note 10 comes in three head-turning colors – Onyx Gray, Pebble White, and the exclusive Lake Green.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 10 in the Philippines will come in two variants – 4GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB. The 6GB + 128GB version will retail at PHP 9,990 and will be available on both Lazada and Authorized Mi Stores and official offline channels starting March 13, 2021. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at PHP 8,490 and will exclusively be available on Lazada with a PHP 500 early bird discount on March 13, 2021.