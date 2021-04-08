food and more, delivered: Check Out foodpanda’s Fun, Colorful, New Look

foodpanda, the on-demand food delivery service in the Philippines, now sports a brand-new look as it continues to expand its business verticals beyond food delivery and into quick commerce (q-commerce). The iconic pink panda will still be highly visible, but it gets a fun new treatment that will soon be seen on foodpanda customer’s everyday touchpoints, including the app, website, the easy-to-spot rider bags and jackets, packaging, and the brand’s marketing campaigns and social media pages.

The new color enhancements serve to emphasize the foodpanda culture, which is friendly, caring, smart, and a little bit rebellious — not afraid to change the status quo or take risks. This refreshed identity is part of the foodpanda commitment to continue offering q-commerce-based solutions that will bring excitement, ease, and convenience to more customers.

The refreshed home screen on the foodpanda app dubbed the “bento”, now allows users to seamlessly choose the foodpanda service they need – food delivery, self-pickup, shops, or pandamart – while making it easier to explore top restaurants and promotions available in their location.

Daniel Marogy, foodpanda’s Managing Director, says that this refreshed look characterizes the super app’s enhanced experiences. “We want to communicate through design how seamless our services are, where we incorporate many of the delivery needs of our Filipino customers in our convenient app, especially as we are all trying to stay safe and stop the spread of Covid-19. The design direction is meant to bridge the gap between our tech and the real-life experience of millions of customers by offering a more user-friendly look that encourages them to better explore what foodpanda can offer.”

With its expanded list of services, foodpanda has been providing millions of customers a convenient way to get food and daily essentials delivered safely to doorsteps, which was especially critical in the midst of the pandemic.

Catch foodpanda’s new exciting look and feel. Visit www.foodpanda.ph or download foodpanda on google play and the app store.