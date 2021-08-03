Check Out the Huge Price Drops from Your Favorite Brands at the Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Sale

Are you the type of shopper to prioritize brand loyalty above everything else? Exciting news, brand sukis: you can score big discounts on essentials from your favorite brands at the Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Sale. Until August 8, enjoy a huge variety of flash deals at irresistible prices—as low as ₱8!—from top brands in lifestyle, electronics, and more.

To discover these deals, open Flash Deals on your Shopee homepage and browse through the Mall Flash Deals tab to find your favorite brands. Don’t forget to press “Remind Me” to receive a notification once the deal goes live. Flash deals are available in limited quantities for a limited time only, so hurry!

Meanwhile, check out big deals from leading brands below:

Comfy and stylish loungewear

You’ll definitely want to update your old pambahays with these discounted offers. INSPI Oversized Shirt features a stylish silhouette and an eye-catching silk screen graphic print. If you prefer a tighter fit, go for Bobson Basic Tee’s semi body-fit. Top off the look with JEIKY Naruto Rubber Slippers, which is made of anti-skid rubber PVC.

Upgraded home essentials

Take advantage of the sale and stock up on groceries and other home essentials. Start each morning with a piping hot cup of UCC Black Ready to Drink, which contains 100% roasted sugar-free coffee. Then cozy up your home with luxurious Home de Luxe Cotton Pillows. Each pillow is 100% hypoallergenic and has a 500 thread count.

Workout-from-home must-haves

If you’re going running or biking in your neighborhood, first things first: stay safe and healthy with Ilwoul KF94 Nano Respirator’s four-layered protection. Don’t forget to hydrate every once in a while using Hydro Flask Standard Mouth, which eliminates condensation and keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours. After winding down, whip up a healthy fruit or vegetable smoothie in one minute using Hawaii Home Mini Juicer.

Gadgets and appliances for the home

Whether you’re looking for WFH accessories or home appliances, you won’t be able to resist the discounts on these electronics. If you’re in the market for wireless earbuds, check out LG TONE Free FN7. It has an Ambient Sound Mode, a total play time of 15 hours, and a waterproof design. Health buffs can use Homezania Air Fryer to create balanced dinner options minus the oil. Lastly, you’ll find Deerma Handheld Vacuum Cleaner to be a worthy investment with 10kPa suction power and up to 35 minutes of running time.

To discover more flash deals, visit https://shopee.ph/m/8-8.

To save more on purchases from your favorite brands, use ShopeePay to enjoy daily free shipping and coins cashback. Top up your ShopeePay wallet through your debit card, online banking, or over-the-counter payment partners. Get up to 50% cashback when you pay your electricity, water, and internet bills with ShopeePay. Enjoy ShopeePay ₱1 Deals from Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and more; 10% off on mobile load; and flash deals on mobile load & data for as low as ₱1.

For a chance to win more ShopeePay credits, join the #BudolFinds challenge on Tiktok from July 26 to August 8. Just buy products from the Fashion, Food & Beverages, Electronics, Beauty/Personal Care, and Home categories on Shopee. Then shoot a creative 30-second review and include the hashtag #BudolFinds in the caption. Participants can win up to ₱5,000 worth of ShopeePay credits. For more details about the #BudolFinds challenge, visit https://shp.ee/u6vfw6j.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.