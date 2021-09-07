Check Out These 9.9 Offers From TECNO Mobile

Waiting for a good reason to upgrade to a new smartphone? Lots of reasons are headed your way on September 9, 2021! Irresistible 9.9 deals are coming to the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall and the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada from September 9 to 11. Be sure to check out the amazing offers on some of the best smartphones from the premium brand – Camon 16, Spark 7 series, and Spark 6 Go.

Photographers and photo enthusiasts who enjoy the convenience of shooting using their smartphones are sure to love Camon 16, which offers next-level camera evolution. With its multitude of features, anything is possible with the Spark 7 series. These smartphones are great for students and young individuals who are eager to chase their dreams. When you’re after huge value, you can’t go wrong with Spark 6 Go, a highly affordable feature-packed smartphone that’s powered by a super battery.

Super 9.9 deals in Shopee

Don’t miss these super 9.9 deals at the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall. Get up to 15% off on awesome TECNO Mobile phones, including Camon 16, which can be yours for the special discounted price of Php 6,699; Spark 7, which will also be offered at a discount, only Php 4,699 during the sale event; and Spark 6 Go, which will be on sale for only Php 4,699 on September 9.

Loads of discounts in Lazada

The TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada will also be offering loads of discounts on 9.9. Spark 6 Go 4GB+64GB will be on sale for just Php 4,871, while the 2GB+3GB Spark 6 Go variant will be up for grabs for only Php 4,008. You can also purchase Spark 7 Pro at the special price of Php 6,388 during the sale. Plus, the super affordable Pop 5 (3G) will be offered at a discount as well, at only Php 3,331.

The best smartphones at a steal from TECNO Mobile

TECNO mobile is a brand that understands the needs of its Filipino consumers, which is why it strives to deliver the best-quality smartphones that fit within your budget. Whether for work, school or day-to-day life, your mobile phone needs are sure to be met with TECNO Mobile.

C the best in you, and capture the beauty of everyday life with Camon 16. Its key features include:

A 48MP Ultra Quad Camera, with a four-camera lens combination for comprehensive smartphone photography – Bokeh Depth of Field Lens, AI Lens, Macro Lens, and 48MP Main Lens with a 79-degree wide-angle view

Ultra Night Lens with 1-second image processing that produces higher quality night images, aided by convenient anti-over exposure and AI portrait segment features

Huge RAM and ROM capacity of 128GB+6GB that enables users to enjoy entertainment on the go with thousands of saved songs and images, as well as HD movies and apps

18W fast charging, with advanced protection technology that ensures automatic regulation of charging inputs, helping to prolong the hardware and software of the device.

Spark 6 Go is packed with these features that suit the needs of everyone:

A large 6.52” HD Resolution Screen that allows users to enjoy media content with ease

Built-in AI Dual Unlock Feature, capable of both face-unlock and fingerprint scanning

Camera with AI Beauty Mode and 18 AI Scene Detection features for outstanding images every time

5000 mAh battery that allows for up to 36 days of standby time, 24 hours of calling, 19 hours of web browsing, 25 hours of video playback, 125 hours of music, or 15 hours of gaming on a single charge

Audio Share that allows up to 3 Bluetooth speakers or 2 Bluetooth headphones to connect simultaneously

Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, Sky Black, and Mystery White colors

Ignite inspiration with the Spark 7 Series, the smartphone that’s big enough for your dreams. Features of Spark 7 Pro include:

A huge storage capacity of 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM

Helio G80 – 2.0 GHz Octa Core Processor, capable of effortlessly running multiple apps at the same time

HiOS 7.5 Operating System based on Android 11 with features that include WiFi Share, Phone Cloner and Smart Scanner

5000mAh battery that offers a standby time of up to 14 days, up to 18 hours of voice calling, 16 hours of web browsing, 22 hours of music playback when using earphones, 20 hours of video playback or 16 hours of offline gaming

6” HD+ Dot-in Screen with 720×1600 HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

48 MP AI Triple Rear Camera with Quad Flash – 48MP Main Camera, 2MP Bokeh Lens, and AI Cam – with Quad Rear Flash, plus an 8MP Front Camera with Dual Front Flash for the perfect selfie, even in low light

Smile Shot, which detects your smile automatically to instantly take a photo

Professional shooting modes for capturing every dream moment, including Super Night Shot, Timelapse, Video Bokeh, and 2K

Ultrathin body with fin-shaped design for a superior hand feel

3 eye-catching colors – Magnet Black, Alps Blue, and Spruce Green

Here are the key features of the Spark 7 Variant with 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM:

A storage capacity of 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM for more space available for photos, music, videos, and files

HiOS 7.5 Operating System based on Android 11 with features that include WiFi Share, Phone Cloner and Smart Scanner

A 6000mAh battery for longer standby time, voice calling, web browsing, music and video playback, and even gaming.

52” FHD+ Dot-notch Display with 720×1600 HD+ resolution to enhance your viewing experience

16MP AI Dual Rear Camera with quad flash and an 8MP Front Camera that lets you capture every wonderful moments and selfies with more details

Smile Shot, which detects your smile automatically to instantly take a photo

Ultrathin body with fin-shaped design for a superior hand feel

3 eye-catching colors – Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, and Spruce Green

There really is no better time to shop for a brand new TECNO Mobile smartphone than at the 9.9 Sale!