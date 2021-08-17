This World Photography Day, check out these picture-perfect Airbnb Stays for your next family getaway

To pay homage to World Photography Day this 19 August, Airbnb has rounded up a list of the most picturesque Airbnb Stays for a perfect staycation to create and capture beautiful memories with your loved ones.

For Siargao-based photographer Oli Bayer and his wife Elaine Bayer, capturing travel photos is a great way to capture precious family moments, and fill their house with their favourite memories together. “Traveling as a family is important for us because we get to share new experiences together – even if it’s just a staycation in the same town or country,” says Oli. “With our two year old daughter, everything happens so fast and becomes a blur even without realizing it, so it’s really nice to have photos to look back on about the wonderful experiences we shared as a family.”

Elaine adds, “Having a husband as a photographer is perhaps an underrated experience. I love how Oli is able to capture such candid family moments, and so beautifully too!”

Native Modern Villa in Siargao

Inspired by Filipino-Balinese elements and tucked deep in the jungles of General Luna, Villa Tulua conserves much of the area’s natural aesthetic. The villa offers the perfect luxurious getaway for families to enjoy island life, and comes fully furnished with its very own private pool and three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.

Beachside Glamping Tents in Palawan

Located just a few meters from El Nido’s world-famous white sand beach, these glamping tents provide guests with easy access to clear blue waters and jewel-hued sunsets – perfect for a mini family photoshoot. The entire property boasts gorgeous landscaping of over 300 trees and 3,000 small shrubs, and each tent is fitted with state-of-the-art furnishings and plush beds. If you’re lucky, your tent may even come with its own private pool!

Balay Talahib in Tanay

Families can enjoy taking creative shots while enjoying a peaceful farm life at Balay Talahib, an exclusive rest house nestled in the midst of mountains and a river. The farm is solar-powered and as the name suggests, the main house is predominantly covered with talahib or wild sugarcane – from its doors, walls and ceilings. Explore the many unique antiques around the house, including the long wooden family table often found in lola’s house.

Spanish Villa in Bohol

Casa Santa Barbara is a six-bedroom Spanish-style villa made with authentic clay roof tiles and Machuca tiles. Overlooking the sea, the villa offers a glimmering infinity pool and spa, and a small private beach just a few steps away. It can comfortably house large families – making it a perfect location for family reunions and endless group photos.

Family Residential Home in Tagaytay

The Blue Cottage is a spacious, rustic European country-style home overlooking Taal Lake, ideal for an intimate weekend retreat with family and friends. For those who love documenting their trips for the ‘gram, make sure to pack some fashionable outfits as every little corner makes for a perfect photo opportunity – from the cottage’s porch and garden view deck to its vintage-style kitchen.

With Airbnb’s Flexible Destinations, Filipinos can discover more incredible properties for family vacations including dreamy treehouses, one-of-a-kind campervans and private islands. For more travel inspiration, start searching for your next picture-perfect getaway at https://www.airbnb.com/.

Note: All stays referenced are intended purely to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not recommend or endorse specific stay or experience listings on the Airbnb platform.