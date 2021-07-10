Check out these value-for-money ways to bring joy to the whole family

Now that many families spend more time at home and finances are tighter than before, family promos and deals are like music to the ears. With family deals, you get your value-for-money times four—plus more bonding opportunities together!

You can find good deals left and right, but here are some which are tailor-fit to surely give you and your family a great time!

Gadget and accessory bundles

It’s no secret that gadgets have brought efficiency, convenience, and even entertainment to our lives. This is why tech brands occasionally release deals which bundle the main device like a smartphone with other accessories like headphones, speakers, smartwatches, and more. Watch out for these offers because for the price of one device, you get more items which your family can use as well!

Music and entertainment subscriptions

Who doesn’t love music and entertainment? With endless music, movie, and TV show streaming services present in the digital universe, you can definitely find packages which are ideal for you and your family. A subscription would normally allow more or less four gadgets in the household, so you and your family can each enjoy your favorite content simultaneously in your own devices!

Staycation promos

As some areas of the country ease quarantine restrictions, hotels and resorts are starting to reopen with the necessary precautions and bounce back with attractive room rates and perks. Now might be a good time to treat yourself and your loved ones to a relaxing staycation while complying with the standard safety protocols.

Insurance packages

Planning for the future is always a good idea, and insurance companies offer family packages which cater to you and your family’s specific goals, whether it’s for health, education, or finances. These packages are worth a look if they can help secure those goals.

4-pc Chickenjoy Family Box

The list won’t be complete without food, and the country’s #1 fast food chain Jollibee has got you and your family covered. Its world-renowned crispylicious, juicylicious Chickenjoy now comes in a 4-pc Family Box at a special introductory price of P249, more affordable and a great centerpiece for the dining table! It can also come with two servings of sweet-sarap Jolly Spaghetti, two large Jolly Crispy Fries, two beefy-saucy Burger Steak, or three langhap-sarap Yumburger each also at a special introductory price of P330.

“Family time is so special, which is why there are many deals out there aimed to bring out and even level up those bonding moments. But for us, there is nothing quite like gathering around and enjoying the Chickenjoy’s crispy well-seasoned skin, juicy and tender meat, and distinctly flavorful gravy together,” Jollibee Marketing AVP for Bestsellers Cathleen Capati said. “We hope that our affordable Family Box will allow more families to enjoy our best-selling product and will become part of their valuable family time.”

Have the 4pc-Chickenjoy Family Box safely delivered to your home via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out.

