Chevron donates produce sourced from local farmers to 80 families

The pandemic has shrunk the income of local farmers who are having trouble delivering their produce to markets while those working-at-home think of ways to eat healthy and eliminate food waste.

Chevron seeks to fill this gap by promoting a healthy lifestyle and buying organic farm products from local sources. The project called Oh, My Gulay saw Chevron donating of farm produce to 80 families in Bry. Pagibig sa Nayon, Quezon City. Chevron bought the vegetables from farmers in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija.

The activity was sponsored by the Caltex Makati Credit Cooperative Union, Chevron Holdings Inc. (CHI), the company’s global shared services center, and Chevron Philippines Inc., marketer of Caltex fuels and lubricants.

The employees also joined an online class about preparing healthy dishes with no food waste while preserving the nutrients of vegetables and fruits. Around 136 employees of both CPI and CHI joined the workshop by YouTuber and influencer Chef Joy Escobar. The virtual class aims to raise awareness about eating healthy while buying locally to support farmers and businesses.

The project is one of the activities featured in Chevron’s annual Volunteer Week which encourages employees to volunteer time and resources to help disadvantaged communities.