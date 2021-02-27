Chill out with Century Park Hotel’s bucket specials

The best beers are the ones we drink with family and friends. Because we all long for those happy times we used to spend over cold bottles, Century Park Hotel invites your squad to a chill out session at the Atrium Lounge with our special bucket offers.

Complimentary bottles are up for grabs. Avail of our “Beer na Beer 5+1” bucket for P595 net and our “Heineken 4+1” special for P695 net. Pair it with your favorite pica-pica or any hearty dish served at the Atrium Lounge which is open daily from 8:00AM to 10:00PM. Check out our menu at bit.ly/AtriumLoungeMenu.

“We gladly bring back our bucket plus one offer as this is a sought-after item in the hotel. I look forward to guests and our regulars to continue making happy memories at the Atrium Lounge despite of the pandemic as everyone could use a fun and relaxing time right now,” said Century Park Hotel’s General Manager Anthony Tan.

This offer is ongoing until further notice.

Even during the pandemic, enjoying a relaxing time at the hotel with beers, food and lovely music need not be taxing. Century Park Hotel strictly enforces stringent health protocols for your assurance and safety.

Call your beer buddies now and say cheers to more happy moments at Century Park Hotel. For table reservations or advance orders, contact 8528-5924.