Choose HP desktops to customize your office or home workspace

With the risks of the global pandemic prompting companies for flexible working arrangements, there is a growing demand for hardware that can support the requirements of both work-in-the office and work from home.

To make sure that employees are well-equipped to do their jobs well, HP desktops provide the design, productivity, performance, and even security required for both office and remote work. They also come in compact designs that will perfectly fit any work space in the office and at home.

For those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, the HP ProDesk 400/405 G6 desktop minis and the HP ProDesk 400 G7 small form factor (SFF) will best serve your needs with their space and energy-saving features and powerful built-in security.

Powered with robust processors, these sturdy machines can easily keep up with daily tasks and have the ability to upgrade and expand as demands increase. Even with the compact size, desktops performance is not compromised. They are also fitted with proprietary HP security solutions such as HP Sure Sense that uses AI technology to instinctively recognize malware and shield against never-before seen attacks. The entire security feature is complete with the HP BIOsphere Gen 6 that prevents BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) attacks, the HP Manageability Integration Kit (MIK) which allows easy management of devices, and the HP Sure Click which further prevents malicious attacks.

For basic computing at home, the HP 400 G7 Small Form Factor desktop is equipped with strong security features and performance with a design that is perfect for all kinds of working space at home.

With high performance 10th generation intel core processor, the HP 400 G7 SFF has experienced 120,000 hours of the HP Total test Process, a proof that it can withstand the most demanding working environment. It has a built-in a powerful, single-interface security programs like the HP Security Manager and the HP Sure Click which are easy to use and reliable.

For start-up BPO companies which are in the lookout for value-for-money desktops, meanwhile, the HP 260 G4 Desktop Mini and the 405 G6 Desktop Minis are the top choices. Both models require small spaces but maintaining the same commercial-grade performance and reliable security software.

Some jobs are simply best served by a desktop. Get the right HP desktop PC for your growing business from authorized HP resellers and distributors.