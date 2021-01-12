Choose HP desktops to customize your office or home workspace

0 comment

With the risks of the global pandemic prompting companies for flexible working arrangements, there is a growing demand for hardware that can support the requirements of both work-in-the office and work from home.

Great things come in small packages. The HP Pro Desk 400 G6 Desktop Mini is the perfect work-from-home machine with its space and energy-savings features which still maintains the same commercial-grade performance and reliable security software.

To make sure that employees are well-equipped to do their jobs well, HP desktops provide the design, productivity, performance, and even security required for both office and remote work. They also come in compact designs that will perfectly fit any work space in the office and at home.

For those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, the HP ProDesk 400/405 G6 desktop minis and the HP ProDesk 400 G7 small form factor (SFF) will best serve your needs with their space and energy-saving features and powerful built-in security.

Powered with robust processors, these sturdy machines can easily keep up with daily tasks and have the ability to upgrade and expand as demands increase. Even with the compact size, desktops performance is not compromised. They are also fitted with proprietary HP security solutions such as HP Sure Sense that uses AI technology to instinctively recognize malware and shield against never-before seen attacks. The entire security feature is complete with the HP BIOsphere Gen 6 that prevents BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) attacks, the HP Manageability Integration Kit (MIK) which allows easy management of devices, and the HP Sure Click which further prevents malicious attacks.

Your work-from-home ingenuity is best supported with a powerful machine. The HP ProDesk 400 G7 SFF (Small Form Factor) is powered with a robust processor that can help you keep up with daily tasks even while packed in a space-saving device. It is filled with reliable security features too!

For basic computing at home, the HP 400 G7 Small Form Factor desktop is equipped with strong security features and performance with a design that is perfect for all kinds of working space at home.

With high performance 10th generation intel core processor, the HP 400 G7 SFF has experienced 120,000 hours of the HP Total test Process, a proof that it can withstand the most demanding working environment. It has a built-in a powerful, single-interface security programs like the HP Security Manager and the HP Sure Click which are easy to use and reliable.

For start-up BPO companies which are in the lookout for value-for-money desktops, meanwhile, the HP 260 G4 Desktop Mini and the 405 G6 Desktop Minis are the top choices. Both models require small spaces but maintaining the same commercial-grade performance and reliable security software.

Some jobs are simply best served by a desktop. Get the right HP desktop PC for your growing business from authorized HP resellers and distributors or visit http://bit.ly/HPProDesk400.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo-Yap’s reunion project “Hoy, Love You!” streams worldwide for free on January 18

Team Orange 0 comments
The popular loveteam of Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo-Yap, known as ‘JoRox,’ will once again bring ‘kilig’ and good vibes to their fans in their reunion project, the iWantTFC original…

Globe sets up over 100 e-waste collection points nationwide

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
As part of its environmental protection advocacy, Globe has set up over 100 collection points nationwide for electronic waste (e-waste) to encourage everyone to practice proper disposal of electronic or…

Microsoft Philippines recognized among HR Asia’s ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020’

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Microsoft Philippines was recently named one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020’ by HR Asia. The organization was recognized for its performance in workplace excellence, human…

PLDT Home’s new video gives us a renewed hope and meaningful connections for 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
The year 2020 was a challenging one but it also made Filipinos realize the most important and meaningful constant in life – FAMILY and HOME. As the nation looks forward…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone