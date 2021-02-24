Meatier and saucier: Chowking’s best-selling Siopao just got better!

The siopao has established itself as a true merienda staple among Filipinos. Not only are these fluffy steamed buns stuffed with sweet and savory meat, they are also easy on the pocket and can be conveniently eaten using one hand. And while there are many different versions of the classic siopao, Filipinos know that what truly makes a good siopao is the meaty filling.

This is why Chowking, the country’s leading Chinese fast-food chain, has given its best-selling Chunky Asado Siopao an even meatier and saucier upgrade. Known for making Chinese cuisine more accessible and affordable to the regular Filipino, Chowking has made the premium taste of authentic Chinese steamed buns easily within their customers’ reach.

The new and improved Chunky Asado Siopao boasts of more full-bodied roasted asado sauce and bigger, meatier pork chunks all inside a pillowy-soft steamed bun. It’s the Chowking siopao that people know and love, made meatier and saucier! Best of all, this satisfying treat makes a sulit sa bulsa choice for only P39 each. If you’re looking to take this siopao experience home to your family, Chowking also offers this in 3-piece takeout boxes for only P115.

Chowking fans and siopao-holics alike can now enjoy this familiar comfort food with a levelled-up taste and flavor. Get a taste of the new and improved Chowking Chunky Asado Siopao— now available in Metro Manila and select Luzon stores for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via the #9-88-88 hotline, GrabFood, foodpanda, and ChowkingDelivery.com.