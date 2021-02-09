Chowking brings in double happiness for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day with free Choco Pao boxes

Every year, Filipinos always look for different ways to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones. And no occasion is complete without having a feast of great-tasting food. For February this year, Filipinos will be looking forward to two red-letter days with Chinese New Year on February 12 and Valentine’s Day on February 14.

This is why Chowking is ringing in February with a special promo for a whole month month celebration. Starting February 1, customers can get a free 3pc. Choco Pao Box for every purchase of Chowking’s Chao Fan Combo and Chick ‘n Sauce Combo.

Starting at P365, the Double Happiness Bundle comprises of Chowking’s bestselling favorites. The bundle has two main dishes: Chao Fan, Chowking’s signature meaty fried rice, and their newest product Chick ‘n Sauce, crunchy real chicken chunks with two special sauces.

Both combos come with two large drinks of Coca-Cola and two orders of SuperSangkap Halo-Halo, Chowking’s dessert bestseller, made with lots of sweet sangkap and milk. Of course, you will also get a free 3pc box of Choco Pao, Chowking’s own sweet chocolatey twist to the classic siopao. The freebie is also available for two Chao Fan Combos or two Chick ‘n Sauce combos.

Chowking’s Double Happiness Bundle will be available in all Chowking stores for Dine-in, Take-out, Delivery, and Drive-Thru from February 1- 28, 2021. For delivery, the bundle is available in GrabFood, foodpanda, ChowkingDelivery.com or through Chowking’s hotline #9-88-888. Customers can check https://stores.jfc.com.ph/chowking.html for the list of Chowking stores near their area.

So for those looking for a double dose of happiness for the whole month, be sure to order Chowking’s Double Happiness Bundle in the nearest Chowking store!