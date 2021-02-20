Christian Bautista sings for GMA’s newest KDrama “The Romantic Doctor 2”

GMA has brought to the Filipino audience the multi-awarded Korean Drama ‘The Romantic Doctor 2’ last February 8. Singing its theme song, Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, Christian Bautista shares his rendition of Silent Sanctuary’s 2007 hit ‘Ikaw Lamang’. His evocative take on this song will surely heighten the myriad of emotions that we will be getting from the highly anticipated show.

‘Ikaw Lamang’ is out now on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.