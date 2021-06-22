Chupa Chups brings MLBB and UniPin Philippines in new product collaboration for gamers

The Chupa Chups Jellies Back to School Fun Packs just made playing your favourite mobile game more fun. Chupa Chups targets gamers together with the popular mobile game, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and leading digital entertainment enabler, UniPin. The Back to School Fun Pack includes PHP 10 UniPin Voucher to be used for 11 Mobile Legends Diamonds.

The Back to School Fun Pack will introduce the 2 new special packs, the packs will include a scratch card that can be redeemed on the UniPin website. The first Chupa Chups Jellies Fun Pack contains 4 packs of Chupa Chups Sour Bites 20g, 2 Chupa Chups Cool Cola, 2 Chupa Chups Panda Bears, 2 Chupa Chups Pinkis and a Free UniPin Voucher code worth 11 Mobile Legends Diamonds. The first Jellies Fun Pack is available at Shopee starting June 15th. The second Chupa Chups Jellies Fun Pack contains 4 packs of Chupa Chups Sour Bites 20g, 2 Chupa Chups Cool Cola, 2 Chupa Chups Panda Bears, 4 Chupa Chups Strawberry Belts and a Free UniPin Voucher code worth 11 Mobile Legends Diamonds. The second Jellies Fun Pack will be available at Shopee, Lazada and various grocery shops starting July 1st.

The collaboration is specifically released during the back-to-school season for students who are still unable to meet their friends during the pandemic. UniPin Philippines mentions the collaboration will be an exciting chance to share and deliver joy to all gamers, especially students throughout the nation.

“We are very excited to be able to work hand-in-hand with Chupa Chups and Mobile Legends on this. We believe the Back to School Fun Packs will bring happiness to students and will help to ease the dullness and frustration of not being able to have a face-to-face interaction by utilising the entertainment that online games can bring,” adds Cynthia David, UniPin Philippines Country Manager.

“The collaboration will be the opportunity to explore different ways to engage with children nowadays, Chupa Chups, a brand that stands for forever fun, acknowledges the evolving interests of kids and teens. Gaming incidence has dramatically increased amidst the pandemic with Mobile Legends being one of the most popular mobile games. This is seen as not only a break time, but also as a means to connect with friends given that school is mostly done online. This collaboration with Mobile Legends and UniPin aims to bridge that gap, and reinforce the forever fun proposition,” said Leanne Jacinto-Ledesma, Perfetti Van Melle Philippines Marketing Director.