CitiGlobal’s TCRS Cypress Tower Development, now in Full Swing

CitiGlobal Realty and Development, Inc., a top real estate developer offering affordable and income-generating properties in the country, has recently started the construction of its Cypress Tower.

The Cypress Tower is one of Tagaytay Clifton Resort Suites’ (TCRS) condominiums and the second tower in development. The completion of TCRS is still underway and promises to provide deluxe amenities at an affordable price. Once completed, the TCRS project will feature a clubhouse, gym, library, swimming pool, and other leisure facilities.

The project is among CitiGlobal’s real estate developments aimed at revolutionizing the Filipino mindset on leisure properties, giving new investment opportunities for ordinary working-class Filipinos, especially Overseas Filipino Workers.