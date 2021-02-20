CitiGlobal’s TCRS Cypress Tower Development, now in Full Swing

0 comment

CitiGlobal Realty and Development, Inc., a top real estate developer offering affordable and income-generating properties in the country, has recently started the construction of its Cypress Tower.

In Photo: The development of the Cypress Tower (left) beside the Cedar Tower (right) of the CitiGlobal’s Clifton Resort’s Suites (TCRS) in Alfonso, Metro Tagaytay, Cavite

The Cypress Tower is one of Tagaytay Clifton Resort Suites’ (TCRS) condominiums and the second tower in development. The completion of TCRS is still underway and promises to provide deluxe amenities at an affordable price. Once completed, the TCRS project will feature a clubhouse, gym, library, swimming pool, and other leisure facilities.

The project is among CitiGlobal’s real estate developments aimed at revolutionizing the Filipino mindset on leisure properties, giving new investment opportunities for ordinary working-class Filipinos, especially Overseas Filipino Workers.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

