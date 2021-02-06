City of Dreams Manila celebrates Chinese New Year with auspicious offerings

City of Dreams Manila marks the arrival of the Year of the Metal Ox, the second animal of the Chinese zodiac, with festive menus that symbolize good fortune at its well-loved signature restaurants – Crystal Dragon and Nobu Manila.

To complete a joyous holiday celebration with the family, a staycation at the integrated resort’s three luxury hotels is recommended to allow family members regardless of age, to partake of the auspicious meals. With the current practice of social distancing, families are also encouraged to book their tables in advance.

Crystal Dragon

Diners can indulge in a prosperous meal of fine Cantonese cuisine and regional Chinese specialties at Crystal Dragon from February 4 to February 26 in celebration of the Lunar New Year. To wish for a bountiful year, the restaurant sets up the ubiquitous Chinese New Year traditional table fare, the Yu Sheng.

Crystal Dragon elevates the ritual with the Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng, a vibrant salad drizzled with oil and sweet plum sauce consisting of sliced abalone, colorful julienned papaya, pomelo, carrots, radish, onion leeks, chopped peanuts and deep-fried flour crisps, which are customarily tossed while saying auspicious wishes or simply “Lo Hei!” out loud to bring in good luck. Diners are encouraged to toss the salad enthusiastically, as it is believed that the height of the toss reflects the growth of one’s fortunes.

The abalone symbolizes abundance, while the oil represents a wish for a smooth sailing year. The chopped peanuts and deep-fried flour crisps signify prosperity, and the sweet plum sauce denotes a sweet and harmonious family relationship.

Specialties to welcome the new year make up the special a la carte menu, which include: Double-boiled Black Chicken Soup with Chinese ham, conpoy (dried scallops), maca (Peruvian ginseng) and fish maw; Steamed Prosperity Chicken with assorted Chinese herbs; Wok-fried Mud Crab in spicy chili bean sauce; Braised Chilean Abalone with pork knuckle, dried oyster, sea cucumber, and black moss; Steamed Taro Rice with lap cheong (Chinese liver sausage), mushrooms and diced chicken; and Crispy Rice Net Wrapped-Tikoy topped with cheddar cheese and accompanied by candied winter melon.

Crystal Dragon is open daily from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Nobu Manila

Celebratory a la carte dishes infused with Japanese-Peruvian flavors made famous by celebrity Chef Nobu Matsuhisa are fit for a joyous Chinese New Year dinner fête at Nobu Manila.

Available throughout February, these include: Sea Bass Tempura with sweet chili cilantro, mixed field greens and sesame seeds; Nobu-Style Pica Pica Platter, a mouth-watering assortment of Wagyu tacos, Kobe dumplings, black cod in butter lettuce and scallop in phyllo; and Lapu-Lapu in a selection of Nobu-style sushi and sashimi canapés: Tiradito, New Style, Dried Miso, Umamijime and Kobujime.

For a leisurely al fresco dining experience, guests can book their dinners at the restaurant’s open-air cabanas and bask in the glow of the new moon. Nobu Manila is open Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dream Staycation at Nuwa Manila, Nobu Hotel, and Hyatt Regency Manila

A safe, five-star staycation experience awaits families at the integrated resort’s three Forbes Travel Guide-recognized hotels, with each property offering a Dream Staycation promotion, consisting of: an overnight stay for two adults and two children; complimentary breakfast for two; 20% food and beverage discount in in-room dining and in restaurants operated by City of Dreams; and a special welcome amenity. The staycations are available only for residents of Metro Manila and Calabarzon, including expatriates with a valid ACR.

Weekday rates start at P16, 400 nett for Nuwa Manila, P9, 400 nett for Nobu Hotel, and P6, 300++ for Hyatt Regency Manila. For weekends, the rates are: P17, 900 nett for Nuwa Manila, P10, 900 nett for Nobu Hotel, and P7, 300++ for Hyatt Regency Manila. Booking and stay period is from February 1 to June 30, 2021.

For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Explore more of City of Dreams Manila’s promotional offers, rewards, or instantly check Melco Club points with the new Melco Club App, available for free download on iOS and Android.