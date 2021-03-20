City of Dreams Manila offers exciting Easter Treats

City of Dreams Manila once again raises the bar with its exclusive line-up of Easter-inspired treats to festively mark the conclusion of a week-long yearly tradition. Featuring a collection of sumptuous delicacies from Café Society and Nobu Manila, this year’s offerings are sure to make Easter celebrations extra special.

Nobu Manila Easter Sunday Brunch

The renowned restaurant is bringing back the crowd favorite Nobu Sunday Brunch exclusively for Easter Sunday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At P 2,950 net per person, the special brunch enables guests to order unlimited items from the celebratory a la carte menu and indulge their cravings for Nobu’s iconic dishes. In keeping with the restaurant’s hygiene protocols, guests remain on their seats throughout the all-you-can-eat dining experience.

Nobu Manila’s Sunday Brunch a la carte menu consists of an array of mouthwatering signature entrées such as Shrimp Tempura, Sea Bass Jalapeño, Baked Mussels in Aji Amarillo Aioli, Nobu Kurobota Pork Sisig, Grilled Baby Octopus with Anticucho Sauce, and Pulled Pork Slider Bao Bun. Providing a perfect accompaniment to these specialties are hot courses that include as Chawanmushi cups, choice vegetable fares including Roasted Kabocha with Maple Miso Butter, Bok Choy and Shiitake Mushroom Black Bean; and hearty soups like Prawn Yuzu Miso Soup, Hot Udon Noodles. Sushi and sashimi lovers will delight in the wide selection of freshly made Nobu signatures: Tuna Matsuhisa, Yellowtail Jalapeño, Salmon KSM, Oshizushi (pressed sushi), and the Chef’s selection of premium sushi cups. Oysters, which are always in demand, the House Special Maki, salmon skin, spicy tuna and other maki rolls add to the irresistible choices.

Nobu’s Sunday Brunch also includes Shichimi-crusted Wagyu Leg prepared in a live cooking station, and grilled items made-to-order from the kushiyaki station, such as salmon belly, beef kushi and chicken thigh served with Teriyaki or Anticucho sauce. For those with sweet tooth, Green Tea Ice Cream, Chocolate Bento, Tofu Cheesecake and many more desserts are offered. A selection of sodas, chilled juices, mocktails, tea and coffee completes the all-inclusive Japanese-Peruvian brunch.

Nobu ‘s April Omakase

For the rest of April, guests can enjoy a gustatory dinner experience with Nobu Manila’s Omakase of the Month for P6,210 net. A full eight-course curated menu, Nobu’s omakase starts with Hamachi with Crispy Shiitake Salsa, followed by the Chef’s choice sushi. For the third dish, guests can relish a healthy serving of Fresh Tuna with Cilantro Salsa and indulge in a collection of fresh vegetables mixed into a signature Tachiuo Salad. Norwegian Salmon with Orange Sake Mirin Reduction flavors the palate for the fifth course, with a savory finish of Grilled Tenderloin with Edamame Pesto as the sixth offering. Diners can wind down with the penultimate dish, a delicious, dashi-based Asari Clam Soup; and top it all off with the final course – a serving of Raspberry Curd with Lime Cremeux and Pistachio Blueberry Sorbet.