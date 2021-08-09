Clark International Airport sets up OFW Lounge

Clark International Airport‘s deep regard for the honored OFW travelers is demonstrated clearly.

With its OFW Lounge at the new four-level terminal, Clark International Airport presents this dedicated space for OFW welcome and comfort.

“Through the OFW Lounge, we extend to our country’s modern-day heroes this facility for their exclusive use. The workers, who may be coming home for their scheduled breaks to be reunited with their families or who may be headed for long periods of stay in host countries, or who may be traveling for recreation, truly deserve special attention,” states Miss Bi Yong Chungunco, CEO of the Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) which operates and manages the airport.

The OFWs have formed a part of frequent airport users. And with an aviation and logistics-centric master plan laid out for Clark, the airport is expected to attract more travelers, including more OFWs and other travelers of diverse backgrounds.

Miss Chungunco cites the role the airport takes in spurring growth in Central and Northern Luzon. LIPAD, she says, believes in the growth potential of the area. “We have a growing catchment area in Central and Northern Luzon, due to the rapid rise of Clark as a preferred hub for business, economic and leisure activities.”

President Duterte recently led government officials in inspecting the new terminal and cited it as a “massive achievement” for his administration’s infrastructure program. Of particular interest to President Duterte were the contactless amenities such as self-check-in kiosks that can process transactions with QR codes scanned from smartphones.

Among those with him was Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade who, in an earlier visit, told LIPAD, “You are building something that can be called a masterpiece. Thanks to LIPAD, the men and women of Clark International Airport are very good.”