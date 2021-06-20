Dude Food: Classic Recipes Your Dad Will Love

A son’s first hero and a daughter’s first love, there are so many reasons why fathers and all the other paternal figures in your life deserve some love and gratitude. Dads have always been kings of the kitchen, and a great way to give back is by turning the tables and cooking for him instead. Cooking for your dad is not only a great way to bond with the family, but it’s also good practice for when you start your own.

Most dads appreciate classic comfort food that packs a lot of flavor. To impress the father figures in your life this Father’s Day, La Germania recommends the following timeless recipes that will surely impress:

Do it Italian Style

If your dad is into exemplary cinematic masterpieces like The Godfather, you can serve him an easy yet delectable Italian dish that’s both comforting yet delicious: Chicken Parmigiana.

Ingredients:

1 egg, beaten

2 ounces dry bread crumbs

2 skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into halves

¾ (16 ounces) jar spaghetti sauce

2 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a medium baking sheet. Pour egg into a small shallow bowl. Place bread crumbs in a separate shallow bowl. Dip chicken into egg, then into the bread crumbs. Place coated chicken on the prepared baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until no longer pink and juices run clear. Pour 1/2 of the spaghetti sauce into a 7×11 inch baking dish. Place chicken over sauce, and cover with remaining sauce. Sprinkle mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses on top and return to the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

More Tacos, More Fun

Give your dad’s favorite tacos a fresh upgrade by baking them instead. Through this method, the top stays crispy and crunchy, while the bottom part gets soft. This is the perfect dish to munch on as he watches his favorite sports games.

Ingredients:

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

1 taco seasoning

2 cans (10 ounces each) diced tomatoes and green chiles, divided

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, optional

12 taco shells

Chopped green onions

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in taco seasoning and 1 can of undrained tomatoes; heat through.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix beans, 1/2 cup cheese, cilantro, remaining can of undrained tomatoes, and, if desired, pepper sauce. Spread onto the bottom of a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.

Stand taco shells upright over bean mixture. Fill each with 1 tablespoon cheese and about 1/3 cup beef mixture. Bake, covered, 15 minutes.

Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5-7 minutes or until cheese is melted and shells are lightly browned. Sprinkle with green onions.

Cap it with Something Sweet

There’s nothing like bonding with your dad over a bowl of your favorite ice cream. You can elevate your basic ice cream by frying it. Deceptively easy to make, this is a great way to cap off a scrumptious day.

Fried ice cream ingredients:

1-pint ice cream

1 1/2 tablespoon butter

1 1/4 cup corn cereal, crushed

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoon granulated sugar

Whipped cream, for garnish

Sprinkles, for garnish

4 cherries, for garnish

Instructions:

Line a small sheet tray with parchment paper and place it in the freezer. Scoop ice cream into 4 balls and place on a prepared sheet tray. Keep in the freezer while making cereal mixture, at least 30 minutes. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add corn cereal and cinnamon and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cereal turns golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sugar. Place in a shallow bowl and let cool. Remove ice cream balls from the freezer and roll them in the cereal mixture. Top with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry, and serve immediately.

As you cook these classic comfort food dishes, it’s important that you not only use the best ingredients, it’s also a must to use good quality kitchen equipment like La Germania. Built according to the highest European standards in terms of construction and design, La Germania appliances allow you to prepare exquisite dishes for you and the rest of your family in an easy and efficient way. With guaranteed durability and superior quality, they’re a good investment you and the special men in your life can use in the kitchen to cook up family recipes for generations to come.

La Germania products are available online through La Germania’s official e-commerce website www.lagermaniaph.com and e-commerce platforms on Shopee and Lazada.