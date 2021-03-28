ComCo Southeast Asia’s authentic campaigns with clients recognized at the 18th IABC Quill Awards and Marketing PR Awards in Singapore

Trailblazing communications agency ComCo Southeast Asia, as it kicks off its 5th anniversary celebration this year, wins Agency of the Year 2nd Runner-up and 13 Quill Awards at the 18th Philippine Quill Awards of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) and emerges as finalist in the Marketing PR Awards in Singapore organized by Marketing Interactive.

Its longtime partner, Eastern Communications bags awards for the entries, “Happy Eastern: Supporting Employees Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic” for Internal Communication and Employee Engagement, “Celebrating Customer Loyalty: The Eastern Link VIP Club Anniversary Event” for Special and Experiential Events, and “Connected: Eastern Communications’ #SafeAndStrongAtHome video series during the COVID-19 pandemic” for Audio/ Visual.

ComCo Southeast Asia’s work with its partner brand, Jobstreet Philippines such as “#TogetherAhead: JobStreet’s Response to the Covid19 Impact” and “The Future Workforce: JobStreet’s Find the Job You Love Campaign” are recognized for Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication, Media Relations, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

ComCo Southeast Asia’s partnership with WWF-Philippines for the “No Plastics in Nature – The Reinforcement of WWF-Philippines’ #AyokoNgPlastik Initiative” and World Vision for the “One for Children – The World Vision “Mother-Baby Friendly Philippines’ Initiative” and “CovidComms 2020: Continuing the Race for a Better Future – The World Vision Virtual Run for Children” also made waves at the Non-Profit Campaigns category.

ComCo Southeast Asia’s flagship project for 2020, “Igniting the Nation – The ComCo Southeast Asia Write to Ignite Blogging Project” and its recently launched online magazine, SEA Wave with entry, “Igniting Southeast Asia: The SEA Wave Digital Pop Culture Magazine” were declared winners for Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication, and Publications, respectively.

ComCo Southeast Asia’s client, Teleperformance also scores win for their entries, “TP is a Safe Place to Work for All” for the Safety Communication category and “A Message from Mike” for the Leadership Communication category.

In Marketing PR Awards, ComCo Southeast Asia’s Write to ignite Blogging Project co-presented by Eastern Communications and sponsored by Electrolux, Jobstreet and Teleperformance, is also a finalist in the Best Use of Niche / Micro Influencers category and is competing against other commendable entries in the Asia-Pacific region. The awarding ceremony for the Marketing PR Awards is happening on April 7.

“We are honored that our authentic and life-changing initiatives that we worked on together with our existing clients and brand partners have been recognized by our peers in the industry, here in the Philippines and across the Asia-Pacific region. This inspires us to do more great work and make a difference along the way, as we kickoff our 5th anniversary celebration this year,” said Mr. Ferdinand L. Bondoy, ComCo Southeast Asia’s Regional Integration and Chief Executive Director.

With these recent wins, alongside other industry recognitions from Marketing Event Awards in Singapore, MarCom Awards in USA, Kidlat Awards, Anvil Awards, Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, ARAW Awards, Mumbrella Asia, PR Awards Asia in Hong Kong, and Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity, the Agency was able to garner a total of 76 metals since its founding on March 16, 2016.

Organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), the Quill Award is the world’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication. It has been bestowing the seal of approval to the most reputable organizations and corporations in the nation for almost two decades, emphasizing the use of excellent communication to achieve business goals and to make a difference in society.

Back for its eight-year, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is proud to present the PR Awards 2021. Designed to discover, recognize, and reward the very best in the PR and communications industry, entries are open from across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and ANZ regions. The PR Awards is also known to be the definitive awards programme for all PR professionals.