Comfortable and high quality UNIQLO clothing essentials for everyday wear

As more Filipinos embrace a stay-at-home lifestyle, where they work, relax, and achieve their fitness goals indoors, there is a greater need for clothing that is comfortable, lightweight, and functional.

UNIQLO’s LifeWear clothing embodies the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity. It is ever-evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers. Crafted with the best fit, fabrics, and innovations, they can complement everyone’s home, wellness, neighborhood, and new work life.

Below are some ways to style UNIQLO’s LifeWear clothing for different activities at home:

For Lounging At Home

Stay comfortable indoors with the Women’s AIRism Cotton Short T-Shirt which has DRY technology, cool to the touch, and moisture-wicking features that make it smooth and cozy. Pair this with the Women’s Drape Pants. The soft fabric and relaxed cut guarantee maximum comfort for lazy days.

For Running Essential Errands

Do you have quick errands? The Men’s Stretch Slim Fit Shorts features a cut that is sleek but the compact cotton twill material has added stretch for comfort. Include a sophisticated touch with the Men’s Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Striped Stand Collar Long Sleeve Shirt that comes with a soft yet durable design and a narrow stand collar. The apparel is also easy to care for thanks to its wrinkle-resistant processing. The Eco-Friendly Printed Bag can store all your essentials.

For Staying Active

Hit those fitness goals with the Wireless Bra Active Cross Back. The garment provides firm support with breathable pads and a mesh elastic under the bust. The adjustable shoulder straps stay put, no matter how vigorous the exercise is. Match this with the AIRism Soft UV Protection Leggings which is cool to touch and will help you stay refreshed.

For Online Work Meeting Or Presentation

Stay fresh with the AIRism V Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt. This garment has UNIQLO’s DRY technology, Cool Touch, odor-control, and deodorizing comfort features. The stretch fabric feels comfortable against the skin. The AIRism Jersey Short Sleeve Polo Shirt is for occasions that require smart wear. The jersey material is easy to move in. Style the shirts with UNIQLO’s Smart Ankle Pants. It has a slender tapered cut and made with a 2-way stretch fabric that is comfortable and easy to care for while still looking polished.

For more updates, please visit UNIQLO Philippines’ website at uniqlo.com/ph and download the UNIQLO App via Google Play Store or Apple Store.