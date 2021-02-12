Complete the Birthday Fun at home with Red Ribbon’s Rainbow Dedication Cake & Birthday Planner in Messenger

A Red Ribbon cake has long been part of many birthday celebrations – a true party staple, making these moments extra special and oh-so-memorable for all. And with this enviable distinction, Red Ribbon continues to find ways to make celebrations truly fun, cherished, and unforgettable by introducing new product creations and service innovations that are sure to bring delight and convenience, more so during these trying times.

For this, there’s the Red Ribbon Rainbow Dedication Cake—a chocolate rainbow cake that’s surprisingly colorful and chocolatey, an ideal birthday treat for kids with its rainbow layers, candy sprinkles, colorful lollipops, and chocolate filling with rosette toppings.

Together with the Rainbow Dedication Cake, Red Ribbon is also introducing Rainbow Chasers Rain, Cholo, and Denise who are the characterization of Rainbow Dedication Cake’s colorful, chocolatey, and personalizable features. When the Rainbow Chasers unite, they can make any birthday party fun and colorful, as can be seen in the brand’s latest advertising that features the heroic Rainbow Chasers in action:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=c_jXDIl9JK0

Beyond offering the most delectable and impressive birthday cakes at budget-friendly prices, Red Ribbon makes planning birthday celebrations at home for your beloved kids super easy and convenient with its new Birthday Planner. Hosted on its Messenger-based ordering platform (RIA), parents can order their kids’ favorite Red Ribbon treats and conveniently plan virtual birthday parties in five easy steps!

Step 1: Order your birthday cake & pastries from Red Ribbon through RIA

Search Red Ribbon on messenger and type “Order” to start. Tap the Birthday Planner menu and choose from Red Ribbon’s array of delectable cakes and pastries! Choose from a wide selection of dedication cakes customizable with your personalized message and theme toppers, or delectable round cakes that tastes as good as they look.

Step 2: Download fun virtual backgrounds for your video call

Browse the gallery of creative virtual backgrounds that best fit the birthday party theme. There’s Candyland featuring colorful candies, Rainbow Dino which shows dinosaurs in party hats with gifts, and Classic Blue and Pink backgrounds with celebratory balloons, banner, and confetti. Download the preferred background and share it with the guests for use in your virtual birthday party video call.

Step 3: Send your party e-invites and create an exciting online party program

Pick the matching e-invitation and e-program card and customize them with the birthday celebrant’s name and party details.

There are also suggested interactive party games and corresponding graphics that one can choose from. To make it more fun and exciting, they can use the readily available prize selector that lets game winners decide what Red Ribbon treats they want to receive as prize. Just conveniently purchase Red Ribbon e-gifts through Giftaway and easily send them to the winners.

Step 4: Contact your preferred restaurants for your birthday party meals

Connect to a variety of restaurants for birthday meals including Jollibee, Greenwich, Mang Inasal, Chowking, Burger King, Pho24, and Panda Express. Can’t choose one? No need to fret as Jollibee Group’s Multi-Delivery Platform can be used, allowing the customer to order multi-brand meals and also deliver to multiple locations.

Step 5: Encourage guests to surprise your birthday celebrant with gifts

Red Ribbon gives Birthday Planner users access to exclusive discounts on Barbie, Hot Wheels, and other toys —making gift-giving easy and fun! Share the website link to your attendees and let them shop away for gifts.

Yes, in these times of quarantine and virtual celebrations, parents can still throw the most colorful birthday party full of surprises for their kids with Rainbow Dedication Cake and Red Ribbon Birthday Planner. Chat RIA now on Red Ribbon’s Facebook Messenger (m.me/redribbonbakeshop) and start planning the best birthday yet. Place your orders by calling Red Ribbon delivery hotline #87777 or have it delivered though the GrabFood, or foodpanda.