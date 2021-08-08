Conquer Mag releases Free E-book on Self Love

Matters involving mental health will always be a relevant topic. And because more and more people are now starting to share their feelings either online or in person, it has become more evident that a lot of narratives involving mental health issues have been introduced to today’s discourse.

As a platform dedicated to combating the norm through sheer authentic, humane, and liberated content, Conquer Mag decided to release its first e-book as a collection of essays on relevant meditations.

“Since most of my audiences are younger viewers, I took into consideration that most of them don’t really have the finances to purchase books,” says Conquer Mag founder John Thimoty Romero.

“So I thought that I think I would like it if my platform became a means for young readers to have access to my works for free (if not affordable).”

“This e-book is dedicated to those who are in need of advice, and to those who often give advice but seldom receive one. And on a more personal note, this e-book is also a means for me to send a collected set of advice to my very close friends and cherished acquaintances.”

This e-book will also be my means to express my love for myself, and my willingness to jump into that abyssal void of vulnerability. In these narratives, I share with you the joy of continuously rediscovering yourself, redefining what you are capable of, and reinventing situations that are in your favor.

Ultimately, this e-book is a means to debunk the argument that you are not loved and not worthy.

You deserve to love and to be loved.

You deserve to be happy with yourself and with other people.

You deserve wellness, peace, and to experience calm.

For registration, access this link to receive your FREE E-BOOK: https://forms.gle/LtMdG7zes9UNM5TU9