Consult doctors on TV: KonsultaMD, Huawei take telemedicine to Pinoy homes

Filipinos nationwide may now talk to a doctor via their TV sets right from the comfort of their homes. Healthtech company KonsultaMD and global ICT and smart devices company Huawei Philippines bring medical consultations right into the home, for added security from the pandemic.

A free two-month KonsultaMD subscription will be included in every purchase of Huawei Vision S TV — the first “future TV” in the Philippines. This complementary health service gives customers 24/7 unlimited access to licensed doctors via voice or video call with no appointment needed.

For a more immersive and realistic meeting with a KonsultaMD doctor, customers may enjoy Huawei Vision S TV’s crystal clear resolution with 13-megapixel magnetic camera. They can switch effortlessly from watching free TV or streaming their favorite shows to accessing the KonsultaMD app. Soon, the KonsultaMD app will be present in all existing and new Huawei devices.

“Telehealth is relevant now more than ever. We are glad to partner with Huawei to give customers various ways to access this service, without having to leave their homes. Due to COVID-19, everyone needs to be extra careful of our health to avoid contracting or spreading the virus. KonsultaMD provides them the protection and peace of mind they need,” said KonsultaMD Chief Operating Officer Cholo Tagaysay.

KonsultaMD offers consultations on general medicine, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, rehabilitation medicine, psychology and psychiatry, dermatology, ophthalmology, dentistry, and surgery. It also provides digital management of health records, e-prescriptions, e-laboratory requests, e-referrals, and mental health support.

For those who want to continue their subscription, plans are available for as low as P60 a month at the KonsultaMD app, the KonsultaMD website (https://www.konsulta.md/), or by calling (02) 7798-8000.

For more info about Huawei Vision S TV, visit the Huawei Philippines Website (https://consumer.huawei.com/ph/visions/s/).

KonsultaMD is a portfolio company of 917Ventures, the country’s largest corporate venture builder and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe.