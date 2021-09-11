Converge CEO joins CNN Philippines’ The Final Pitch as investor judge

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy joins the latest season of long-running, entrepreneurial-themed reality show “The Final Pitch” as an investor judge. Now on its seventh season, “The Final Pitch” which features start-ups looking for investors will be aired on CNN Philippines starting this October.

Considered a self-made entrepreneur, Uy hopes to provide the next generation of Filipino entrepreneurs with a chance to achieve success, especially those in technologies that can help uplift the country.

Converge will be the first telecommunications company to ever join the show, reflecting the thrust of the company to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through its fiber broadband technology and innovative products and services.

As an investor judge, Uy brings to the table an immense wealth of knowledge and expertise in building start-ups from the ground upwards, which comes from his experience in leading Converge from a homegrown internet provider in Angeles City in Pampanga into the country’s leading fiber broadband provider. Converge has nearly doubled its subscriber base from year-ago levels, reaching 1.4 million subscribers as of end-June. The only pure fiber broadband company in the country aims to reach the underserved and unserved areas in the country, with a goal to cover 55% of Philippine households by 2025.

Uy believes that an entrepreneur only needs passion, dedication, good intention, and knowhow to be successful. “The investors and all others will follow if you have those four qualities,” he said.

Converge has been at the forefront of providing high-speed broadband connectivity to different areas of the country. Now that Converge has completed its nationwide coverage through the expansion of its domestic backbone, Converge continues to provide support to small and medium enterprises to accelerate their business growth.

Converge banks on its experience as the fastest growing fiber broadband provider in the country today and promises to provide participants with internet connectivity depending on their needs. Furthermore, Uy is willing to collaborate with new businesses by providing mentorship and seed financing provided they pass Uy’s stringent requirements throughout the whole duration of the program.

Uy hopes to be a significant incubator of start-ups in the Philippines given the opportunity to be an investor judge on The Final Pitch. The goal is to give the start-up community a chance to thrive, especially in a time where digitalization of businesses has become a must given the challenge brought about by the ongoing unprecedented global health crisis. These efforts aren’t the only capabilities Converge has to offer when it comes to supporting start-ups.

“With our goal to establish a world-class digital highway nationwide, we want to fully harness the potential of connectivity by providing the right infrastructure and the right technology,” says Uy. “Now that our domestic backbone covers the whole nation, I am interested in finding individuals who will come up with futureproof answers and not just temporary fixes that that address the concerns of our nation as countless Filipinos deserve to always experience better.”

Uy will be joined by other esteemed investors judges in The Final Pitch such as Bernard Dy, Cauayan City Mayor; Ricky Villarante, Chairman and CEO of 8Ventures; Rose Ong, Senior Executive Vice President – COO of Wilcon Depot; and David Almirol, Founder & CEO of Multisys Technologies Corporation.

Hosted by serial entrepreneur John Aguilar, The Final Pitch Season 7 premieres on CNN Philippines starting October 2021, every Sunday at 8:30PM with replays on Tuesday at 8:30PM and Saturday at 5PM.