Converge is the most consistent fixed internet in serviceable regions in Q2 of 2021

Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently verified Converge ICT Solutions Inc. as the most consistent fixed internet provider* in six regions, including Metro Manila, based on the recent Ookla Speedtest Intelligence® analysis for the second quarter of the year. The other regions with consistent Converge internet connectivity are Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon), Ilocos, Central Luzon, Bicol and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Converge garnered a consistency score of 79.46%*. This score measures the percentage of a provider’s samples that equals or exceeds a fixed threshold of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.

According to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence® analysis** for Q2 2021, Converge average internet download speeds for the major regions such as Metro Manila is at 71.22 Mbps, Calabarzon at 74.20 Mbps and Bicol region at 54.44 Mbps.

In June 2021, Philippines’ internet ranking went up to 62nd spot with 66.55 Mbps***, out of 180 countries in the fixed broadband category. Converge’s average internet download speed is at 78.88 Mbps in the same month.

“Converge has been aggressively expanding and continuously hardening the network to consistently provide world-class internet connectivity to more areas nationwide,” said Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus Romero.

“Being cited by credible entities like Ookla validates our hard work. We take pride in delivering the reliable connectivity that Filipinos deserve. For us, we do all of these initiatives, network enhancements locally and internationally, because we want to stay true to our promise – for everyone to experience better online,” added Romero.