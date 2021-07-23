Converge powers up Angeles City’s vaccination sites

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has provided a dedicated fiber connection to facilitate the vaccination program of the city government at the City College of Angeles and the Angeles National High School.

“We requested for a dedicated line from Converge, and (Converge CEO) Dennis Anthony Uy provided it immediately. Since then, there has been no interruption in our vaccination efforts, and the process has been much quicker,” said Angeles City Mayor Carmelo G. Lazatin Jr.

“As the city that nurtured our company from the very beginning, Angeles City will always hold a special place for Converge. Even as we’ve grown nationwide, our ‘birth city’ is always top of mind. We’re ready to help the local government in their efforts to serve the public better, especially if it involves healthcare,’’ said Dennis Anthony Uy, CEO and Founder of Converge.

The connectivity is used by the government’s health workers for pre-registration, registration, and tagging of vaccinees, said Irish “IC” C. Calaguas, chief adviser to Mayor Lazatin.

Moreover, to fast-track the vaccination drive of the A1-A4 priority groups, the connectivity is used to access information such as vacancy of slots in the vaccination sites.

“It’s very important to know if there are available slots, which we can access through the main database in city hall. With this connection, we are able to do that, and implement the prioritization quicker. We’re able to maximise the capacity of the sites,” said Calaguas.

The city government is planning to put up a third vaccination site in Barangay Sapalibutad in Angeles which has a capacity of 1,000 individuals, while the existing vaccination sites have a capacity of 6,000 each.

“This long-standing partnership with Converge has truly helped us with improving our healthcare delivery. In 2019, Converge donated P 5 million to rehabilitation of the Ospital ng Angeles, and we were able to purchase an x-ray machine,” added Mayor Lazatin.

As of July 8, Angeles City has inoculated 55,000 individuals, 10,000 of which are already completely vaccinated. This represents 13% of the city’s overall population. Angeles City is seen to inoculate 100% of its population by November, assuming no delays in supply.