Conversation pieces to elevate your home at Casa de Memoria’s auction

As the lockdown slowly eases, more hosts are starting to invite intimate group of friends to their homes to catch up and share stories. Rare and ornate auction pieces make great conversation starters and can transform your space, your safe haven during these times.

At Casa de Memoria’s Tercero auction, the rich historic past meets modern times wherein bidders can take their pick from an enchanting variety of Filipino and European auction pieces to elevate their home with an alchemy of vintage and contemporary. The auction is now live online until July 31, Saturday.

“We have put together an extraordinary collection of vintage pieces that combine art, culture and playful inspirations. From paintings and chandeliers to furniture and more, the auction items at Tercero have been carefully chosen ─ and in some cases, transformed ─ to awe and inspire our bidders to elevate their homes into a refuge for art, culture and design,” said Casa de Memoria general manager Camille Lhuillier-Albani.

Here are some of the highlight lots at Casa de Memoria’s auction that can upgrade your space:

Intricate lamps. Antique lamps can bring sophistication to your space while creating a cozy ambiance. Some of the antique lamps at Tercero have been refreshed by Michelle Lao of Solano. These include “Artepiu Este” Gilt Ceramic Lamp with Peony Motif, a late 20th century Italian ceramic lamp, having gilt field painted with peonies (Lot 34, price starts at P25,000) and “Artepiu Este” Gilt Ceramic Lamp with Oriental Male Figure, a late 20th century Italian ceramic lamp, having gilt field painted with Oriental male figure amid plants (Lot 36, P20,000).

Stylish furniture. Breathe life into your space with a pair of Louis XV – Style Fauteuils chairs and the mid-20th century European pop “lips” style chair. The pair of 19th century Portuguese mahogany fauteuils in Louis XV style were upholstered with settees with a toile hunting scene by Monchet Olives (Lot 63, P40,000). On the other hand, the “lips” style chair’s shape is likely inspired by the iconic Salvador Dali’s 1938 “Mae West lips sofa” and can transform your space to another level of class. (Lot 61, P15,000) Or, there is the eclectic charm of a pair of early 20th century Spanish barber’s armchair seats with soliya seats and backrests by Daniel Acha. (Lot 1, P160,000)

Evocative paintings and prints. Paired with a good lighting, a striking artwork can serve as a room’s focal point and can make any space look complete. At the Tercero auction, art enthusiasts check the 20th century abstract lithograph by Filipino-Spanish modernist artist Fernando Zóbel de Ayala y Montojo. (Lot 52, P40,000) There are also inspiring artworks like a late 20th century Portuguese acrylic on canvas painting titled “Serie: Soro Mariana” by Jorge Guimarães (Lot 54, P40,000) and the bold aesthetic acrylic painting “Talvez” (Perhaps) by Portuguese contemporary artist Joana Rêgo. (Lot 92, P100,000).

The event is powered by Smart Infinity. Take home an auction piece and you will be supporting a worthwhile cause as Casa de Memoria will donate part of the auction proceeds to a local charitable institution to help those badly affected by the pandemic.

The auction preview will run from July 7 to July 30, 2021. You may set an appointment to view the items in person at hello@casadememoria.com. To explore the auction pieces online, visit bit.ly/CasaDeMemoriaOnline.