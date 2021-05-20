Cool down this summer with 50% off on INAX Tansui Summer promo

Tansui, a Japanese term that translates to “fresh water”, is perfectly captured in the Tansui Summer Promo from INAX, the Japanese brand that manufactures innovative sanitaryware and artistic ceramic tiles.

Perfect for the scorching pandemic summer weather when we need to shower often to refresh and cleanse our body after coming home, INAX’s Tansui Summer Promo offers a 50% discount on select INAX showers for every purchase of an INAX water closet at a regular price. Truly, this promo gives you the perfect opportunity to transform your bathroom into a place to relax and refresh.

The Tansui Summer Promo will run until July 30, 2021 and will be available in select AllHome branches including Sta. Rosa, Antipolo, Molino/Daang Hari, Taguig, Bataan, Imus, Kawit, Las Pinas, Sipag, Naga, Bulacan, Cebu, Iloilo, Vibal, Silang, Cabanatuan, Butuan, San Ildefonso, Koronadal, Santiago, Gapan, Cagayan de Oro, Libis, Pampanga, General Trias, Tanza, Evia, Malolos, Dasmarinas, and North Molino. Prices may vary in select AllHome branches.

And you don’t have to go out to avail of this offer – simply chat with AllHome’s Personal Shopper on Viber to help you shop for your preferred INAX water closet and showers, safely and conveniently. You may get the number of the Personal Shopper at the AllHome branch nearest you through this link: https://allhome.com.ph.