Creativity and Productivity at its Prime: the HUAWEI MatePad 11 Sold Out

Huawei’s latest productivity tool, the MatePad 11, features an exclusive 120hz Huawei FullViewDisplay supported by the new Huawei M-Pencil 2nd Generation and intelligent collaboration powered by Huawei Share. Truly, the Huawei MatePad 11 is designed for superb consumer productivity! Huawei is glad to report the success of the pre-order launch with stocks being sold-out in less than a week!

But not to worry! Consumers can still avail of the Huawei MatePad 11 through the Huawei Store, Lazada and Shopee and other physical stores at SRP Php 26,999 which comes with a FREE Huawei M-Pencil 2nd Generation (worth Php 5,999) and Huawei Sleeve (worth Php 999)! #HUAWEIMatePad11PH #MadebyMatePadPH

Given the success of this product, Huawei is whole-heartedly thanking our fans for the continuous support, especially on the Huawei MatePad 11, which was designed for consumers to benefit greatly from features that enable and inspire them to perform at their very best.